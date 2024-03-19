The tornado that struck Indian Lake had 155 MPH winds, was half-mile wide, and traveled for 31 miles, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said in its final report that last week's tornado touched down east of Interstate 75 south of Wapakoneta.

After touching down in southeast Auglaize County at 7:30 Thursday evening, it strengthened rapidly, snapping trees, damaging structures and lifting campers at an RV resort east of I-75.

It progressed eastward into northwestern Logan county and strengthened to EF3 intensity as it approached Indian Lake.

The more than one-half mile wide tornado destroyed many mobile homes and other structures in Lakeview as winds topped an estimated 155 MPH. Three people were killed at this location.

The tornado crossed the southern portion of Indian Lake, and struck another mobile home park in Orchard Island. The estimated 140 MPH winds destroyed many structures on the Island.

The storm weakened as it continued just southeast of Huntsville and lifted at 8:15 p.m. about seven miles east of Bellefontaine after traveling for 31 miles.

There were 27 people injured from the tornado.

