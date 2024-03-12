Trump to speak at Dayton rally on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump will be speaking Saturday in Dayton.

Trump is set to appear as a guest speaker at a rally help by Buckeye Values PAC — a group that supports U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

The rally also comes just before Ohio's primary election on March 19. The GOP primary for the Senate seat also includes Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

Trump's 4 p.m. speech will be at Wright Bros. Aero Inc., in Vandalia next to the Dayton International Airport.