New 'Superman' movie to shoot in Cleveland and Cincinnati this year

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST
David Corenswet will star as iconic superhero "Superman" in a new film that is shooting around Ohio.
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/AP
/
Invision
David Corenswet will star as iconic superhero "Superman" in a new film that is shooting around Ohio.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Superman movie set to film in Ohio this year.

The film is being directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and is expected to hire more than 3,200 Ohioans.

Under the working title “Genesis,” the film received an $11 million tax credit from the state program that incentivizes filmmaking in Ohio. The Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit program offers a 30% tax credit on production cast and crew wages and other eligible in-state spending.

The tax credit application shows the film will shoot in Cleveland and Cincinnati. Exact locations for filming are not listed, but about a quarter of the film is expected to be shot in Ohio, with the latest production date set for Aug. 23.

According to the Internet Movie Database, the film is listed as “Superman: Legacy.” It’s set to star David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Other cast members include Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Anthony Carrigan, Nicholas Hoult and Wendell Pierce.

This year, the Superman film, along with 16 other films and six TV shows, received a total of more than $44 million in tax credits from the Ohio Department of Development.

Three smaller budget films with working titles “Slay,” “Down to the Felt,” and “Aimless,” and one TV show, “Nightmare Transmission Season 2,” are set to film in Columbus.

The projects represent nearly $503 million in production expenses, $146.7 million in total eligible production expenses and are expected to create around 500 full-time jobs, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The film tax credit program began in 2009 to encourage the development of a film industry in Ohio. It provides $50 million annually, with about $5 million going to Broadway and theatrical productions.

The movie has a scheduled release date of July 11, 2025.
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. She comes to Columbus from her hometown of Warren, Ohio, where she was a reporter, features writer and photographer for four years at the Tribune Chronicle and The Vindicator newspapers.
See stories by Allie Vugrincic