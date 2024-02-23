© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Giving the Oscar nominees for Best Original Song

Published February 23, 2024 at 8:20 AM EST
Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
With the Academy Awards a little over two weeks away we run through this year’s nominees for Best Original Song with Jon Burlingame who writes about film music for Variety and teaches at the University of Southern California.

Oscar nominees for Best Original Song

What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, from “Barbie”

Watch on YouTube.

I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, from “Barbie”

Watch on YouTube.

It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste, from “American Symphony”

Watch on YouTube.

Wahzhazhe” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Watch on YouTube.

The Fire Inside” by Becky G, from “Flamin’ Hot”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

