White House top climate advisor on making clean water a priority

Civil engineers estimate it could take more than $400 billion in the coming decades to update America’s aging water systems as climate change exacerbates challenges to accessing clean water.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with White House national climate advisor Ali Zaidi about how the Biden administration is tackling the problem in the short term with new funding for states.

