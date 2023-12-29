Best of 2023: Alt.Latino's top songs

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with the hosts of NPR’s Alt.Latino, Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras, about their favorite 2023 tracks from Rawayana, Maria José Llergo and beyond.

Alt.Latino’s top songs of 2023

“Hora Loca” by Rawayana, Monsieur Perin

“Mercedes Sosa” by Susan Alcorn and Septeto del Sur

“Gracias a a Vida” by Magos Herrera

“TANTO TIEMPO” by Maria José Llergo

“Mew Shiny” by Mon Laferte

