© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Trump's trials to the history of hip-hop, NPR's can't-miss podcasts from 2023

By The NPR One Team
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:01 AM EST
NHPR; NPR; WBUR; KEXP

2023 was a whirlwind year for podcasts across the NPR Network. With just two weeks left before 2024, now is the time to catch up on a few our favorite shows and seasons of the year.

The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.

The 13th Step

/ NHPR
/
NHPR

Start listening.

Trump's Trial

/ NPR
/
NPR

Listen to the latest episode, "Should the Jan 6 trial be televised? Trump and many journalists say yes."

Sugar Land

/ The Texas Newsroom
/
The Texas Newsroom

Listen to episode 1, "Who's Buried Here?"

Violation

/ WBUR
/
WBUR

Listen to episode 1, "Two Sons, Lost."

Body Electric

/ NPR
/
NPR

Listen to part 1, "So much sitting, looking at screens. Can we combat our sedentary lives?"

City of Tents: Veterans Row

/ KCRW
/
KCRW

Start with episode 1, "Welcome to the Neighborhood."

White Lies

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start the series with episode 1, "The Men on the Roof."

Ghost Herd

/ KUOW
/
KUOW

Check out KUOW and Northwest Public Broadcasting's new show Ghost Herd, starting with Part 1: The Empire Builders.

The Last Ride

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start listening with episode 1, "One deputy, two missing men."

50 Years of Hip-Hop

/ KEXP
/
KEXP

Get started with this dive into hip hop's origins and inspirations.

Taking Cover

/ NPR
/
NPR

Start listening.

Brave Little State

/ Vermont Public
/
Vermont Public

Start listening.

NPR's Jessica Green curated and produced this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Culture
The NPR One Team