© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police: 4 injured in shooting at Beavercreek Walmart, gunman dead

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley,
Samantha Sommer
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST
Multiple police cars with blue and red flashing lights are in a parking lot of a large retail box store at night, with police tape blocking off part of the parking lot. Some rain puddles are on the parking lot.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Police officers from multiple departments respond to a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Pentagon Road on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Four people have been injured in a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Beavercreek police say a man entered the store about 8:30 p.m. Monday and started shooting, before shooting and killing himself.

No information was released on the identities of the shooter or the victims late on Monday night.

Several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the store, 3360 Pentagon Blvd. in Greene County.

"The building has been cleared and secured," a Beavercreek Police social media post says. "There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available."

Soin Medical Center received three patients from the incident, according to a hospital spokesperson. She declined to release their conditions, citing patient privacy.

A Walmart representative referred questions to local law enforcement and issued this statement: "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

More than 30 law enforcement officers were on scene from local police and deputies, state troopers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

WYSO has a reporter there who has talked to witnesses who reported hearing multiple shots fired.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Nearby Wright State University issued a campus-wide safety alert warning people to stay away from the store.

The Walmart is the same store where Beavercreek police shot and killed John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield in 2014.

Updated: November 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as we learn more. At 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, this story was updated to add that four people have been injured and the shooter killed himself. Earlier updates included that at least three people had been injured and taken to Soin Medical Center and a statement from Walmart.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937)-952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley
Samantha Sommer
Samantha Sommer is the news director for WYSO, where she leads a team of award-winning reporters and anchors and collaborates with NPR stations across Ohio. She joined the station in May 2022 after more than 20 years with Cox Enterprises, most recently as managing editor for investigations for the Dayton Daily News. Samantha also has served as the editor of the Springfield News-Sun, and Springfield bureau chief for WHIO TV and WHIO Radio. She is a Detroit native and a graduate of Northwestern University. Samantha is married with two adult stepchildren and a 4-year-old son.
See stories by Samantha Sommer