Police: 4 injured in shooting at Beavercreek Walmart, gunman dead

Four people have been injured in a shooting at the Beavercreek Walmart on Monday night.

Beavercreek police say a man entered the store about 8:30 p.m. Monday and started shooting, before shooting and killing himself.

No information was released on the identities of the shooter or the victims late on Monday night.

Several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the store, 3360 Pentagon Blvd. in Greene County.

"The building has been cleared and secured," a Beavercreek Police social media post says. "There is no active threat at this time. Beavercreek Police are investigating and will release additional information once available."

Soin Medical Center received three patients from the incident, according to a hospital spokesperson. She declined to release their conditions, citing patient privacy.

A Walmart representative referred questions to local law enforcement and issued this statement: "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene."

More than 30 law enforcement officers were on scene from local police and deputies, state troopers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

WYSO has a reporter there who has talked to witnesses who reported hearing multiple shots fired.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Nearby Wright State University issued a campus-wide safety alert warning people to stay away from the store.

The Walmart is the same store where Beavercreek police shot and killed John Crawford III, 22, of Fairfield in 2014.