This week's "In Tribute to AGL Mims" features the Royal Scottish National Orchestra conducted by Kellen Gray in music of Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Margaret Bonds and Ulysses Kay. Our "Big Work" is Bonds' "Montgomery Variations", dedicated to MLK, Jr, and inspired by the 1963 bombing of the Baptist St. Church in Montgomery, AL.

Please join me from 10-11p this Wednesday for "In Tribute to AGL Mims" on WCLV 90.3 FM.

Peace,

Rob