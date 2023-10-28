'Wait Wait' for October 28, 2023: With Not My Job guest Bernie Taupin

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Peter Grosz, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bernie Taupin and panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden and Zainab Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Mr. Nobody Takes the Gavel; Costumes On Strike; Handwriting Test

Panel Questions

Too Many Mollusks

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about speakers in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz famed lyricist Bernie Taupin on Burn-y Toppings

Legendary lyricist and songwriting partner of Elton John, Bernie Taupin, plays our game about spicy condiments called, "Bernie Taupin, how about some Burn-y Toppings?"

Panel Questions

NASA Needs A Can Opener; Feel Better With Queen

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Shining Mammals; Four-Legged Lawn Mowers; Sleeping On Antiques

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the surprisingly popular costume this Halloween.

