How to add some more spice to your life and diet

Imagine a tasting platter with food from around the world. You spin it and it lands on India. You taste curry, coriander, saffron, and turmeric.

Spin it again and you taste harissa, sumac, and za’atar in the Middle East.

You get hints of lemongrass, basil, and chili from Thailand on your third spin.

And on your last, you end up in the U.S. with cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin spice, just in time for Fall.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spice consumption per capita among Americans has more than tripled since 1966.

Spices aren’t just about taste. They can also be beneficial to our health. One 2019 study from the Journal ofA.O.A.C. International found that certain spices can lower the risk of chronic disease and help fight inflammation.

We talk about how can you incorporate spices into your dishes at home with a spice shop owner, a professional chef, and a doctor.

