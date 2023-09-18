Jazz legend Pat Metheny goes solo with new 'Dream Box' album and tour

Long-time jazz guitarist and composer Pat Metheny — leader of the Pat Metheny Group for nearly a quarter century starting in the late 1970s — has released the album “Dream Box.”

Metheny also launched a Dream Box tour featuring just him, his guitars and his many, many songs. He’s won more than 20 Grammy Awards and released more than 50 albums.

Metheny joins host Robin Young to discuss his new work and the inspiration

behind it.

Songs from ‘Dream Box’

Watch on YouTube.

Other Pat Metheny hits

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.