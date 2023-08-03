Fitch downgrade: Why, why now and why it matters

This week, Fitch Ratings downgraded the U.S. long-term rating to AA+ from AAA — the top possible rating. It came as a surprise move to many and was lambasted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Fitch blamed “the repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management,” in a statement.

MSNBC anchor and economic Ali Velshi joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.