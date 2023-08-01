Warren County man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Waynesville man faces federal charges for allegedly being part of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

In a news release, the FBI says it has arrested 36-year-old Dean Harshman and charged him with felony obstruction, or impeding an official proceeding. He's also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Warren County man has already been arraigned in Cincinnati federal court.

The FBI says it has pictures and videos to prove Harshman was in Washington, D.C., on that date.

"The FBI compared photographs of Harshman with publicly available media, including open-source video and U.S. Capitol Police surveillance video (CCTV)," a release says. "Subsequent investigation revealed multiple photos and videos of Harshman inside and outside of the Capitol Building, many of which depict Harshman holding up a cell phone, as if filming. Investigators even found images and videos on Harshman’s phone."

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Harshman traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally before walking to the Capitol building. Court documents say that Harshman recorded much of his actions that day on his cell phone, and on one such video, as rioters advance past security barriers near the Peace Circle area and the Pennsylvania Walkway toward the Capitol building, Harshman can be heard shouting, "This is the stuff they ain't gonna show you on TV!" and "We're taking our House back!"

Harshman is accused of entering and filming inside an office near the Crypt at the Capitol. The FBI says after being in the Capitol for approximately 15 minutes, Harshman returned to the Senate Wing Door and exited the building.

Harshman is one of more than 1,000 people from nearly every state the FBI has arrested in this case. That includes more than 350 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

