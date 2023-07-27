Academy of American Poets honors Jason Magabo Perez

For the full story, click here.

The poet laureate of San Diego says growing up, he didn’t feel welcome into the poetry space because it felt reserved for people with resources.

Now Jason Magabo Perez, the son of Filipino immigrants, empowers diverse communities to use poetry as a tool to tell their own stories.

This week, The Academy of American Poets honored him for his work. And in celebration, we revisit a conversation he had earlier this year with host Deepa Fernandes.

