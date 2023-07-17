LaRose enters race for the U.S. Senate while being at the forefront of a controversial ballot issue

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has done what has long been expected by Ohio political watchers by jumping into the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

LaRose joins entrepreneur Bernie Moreno and State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls). The winner will take on Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown next November.

He has served in his office since being elected in 2018. Before that, he served in the Ohio Legislature. LaRose said his campaign will focus on restoring Ohio’s voice and values to the Senate.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” LaRose said. “I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

LaRose's entry into the race has come later than some had anticipated and it is happening now, while he is at the forefront of the campaign in support of Issue 1 – the proposed constitutional change that Ohio voters will decide next month that would make it much harder for citizen-led constitutional amendments to pass in the future. That vote comes just months ahead of a possible November ballot issue that, if passed, could enshrine abortion rights into Ohio’s constitution.

If the August issue passes in a special election next month, that November amendment would have to break a 60% threshold to be adopted, instead of the current 50% plus one. LaRose has told crowds the issue is 100% about blocking the abortion issue, but has said it would protect the constitution from a variety of special interests in the future. Unions, Democrats, groups supporting various issues and some Republicans have opposed Issue 1, saying it would do the opposite because special interests would be the only ones who would be able to mount a constitutional change if Issue 1 passes.

When asked if failure of that amendment would set him back in his senate campaign, LaRose said passage of Issue 1 is crucial because constitutional changes should not be changed by a simple majority.

“I don’t make my decisions based on what’s good or bad for me politically. I am not one of these people who needs to stick his finger in the wind to figure out which way it is blowing. I think leaders have to lead,” LaRose said.

LaRose, who touts his military service, saying if elected, he will be the first Green Beret in the U.S. Senate in history. He said he believes he will start off with a strong lead in the polls.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said LaRose isn’t qualified to be U.S. Senator.

“He’s made a series of errors this summer on the special election like sending the wrong ballot language to county boards of elections. So, I think it leaves a lot of Ohioans wondering why on Earth we should give him a new job when he can’t do the job he’s got,” Walters said.

One big question now is who will get the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. He endorsed LaRose last year when he was running for re-election to the Secretary of State’s office. But there have been indications that Trump might follow the lead of Ohio’s other U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance, who endorsed Moreno earlier this year.