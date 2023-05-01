© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
Dua Lipa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dua Lipa

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

Michaela Coel
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Michaela Coel
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Penélope Cruz
/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
/
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Penélope Cruz
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
/
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Anok Yai
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anok Yai
David Byrne
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
David Byrne
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Quinta Brunson
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Ice Spice
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ice Spice
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Olivia Wilde
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Olivia Wilde
Ariana DeBose
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
He Cong
/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
/
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
He Cong
Maude Apatow
/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
/
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Maude Apatow
Kelsey Asbille Chow
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Phoebe Bridgers
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Phoebe Bridgers
Quannah Chasinghorse
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse
Gisele Bündchen
/ Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
/
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Gisele Bündchen
Leon Lai Yi
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leon Lai Yi
Emily Ratajkowski
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Liu Wen
/ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
/
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Liu Wen
Emma Chamberlain
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Chloe Fineman
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chloe Fineman
La La Anthony
/ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
/
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
La La Anthony

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Culture
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas