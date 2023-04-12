Richmond residents urged to evacuate as recycling plant fire expected to burn for days

Thousands of Richmond, Indiana, residents were told to evacuate Tuesday after an industrial fire broke out that's expected to burn for several days.

The fire occurred at a large plastic recycling facility.

People 50 miles away in Dayton have reported seeing smoke from the fire in the sky.

Brian Huxtable is an air pollution control specialist with Montgomery County's Regional Air Pollution Control Agency or RAPCA.

The agency has a monitoring station due west of Richmond in Preble County.

"Our air monitoring network has not picked up any sort of elevated air pollution levels," Huxtable said. "I mean, that's a simple statement right there."

The wind is currently pushing the smoke north east into Darke County, he added, where RAPCA doesn't have testing infrastructure.

WYSO contacted the Darke County Sheriff's Department and a dispatcher says they haven't received any reports of air quality issues in their county.

A temporary shelter has been set up for people displaced by the evacuation at Bethesda Ministries in Richmond.

It's unknown when people will be able to return to the area, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post late Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to provide an exact time or estimate when evacuation orders will be lifted," the post says. "We are waiting on air monitoring testing and results, which can take several hours to return from the EPA’s labs. Preliminary field testing results should begin to return by daybreak."

People outside the half-mile evacuation zone who live downwind to the east or northeast of the factory are also being asked to shelter in place.

Those people should turn off HVAC units, keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside.

Richmond firefighters have contained the flames on three sides of the property, the fire department posted on its Facebook page late Tuesday night.

The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that the fire isn't expected to spread to surrounding properties but will take some time to extinguish.

"Because of the nature of the fire and the fuel it is burning, it is expected to continue burning and producing smoke, soot, and ash for several more days," the post says.

The health impacts are unknown at the moment because officials are unsure of what materials are burning, the EMA's post says.

"Primary concerns are for respiratory issues, including shortness of breath, irritated skin, and burning/irritated eyes," the Facebook post says. "Those with respiratory issues should be especially cautious and seek medical advice or evaluation if breathing troubles arise."

Residents are reporting finding charred debris in their yards. The EMA urged anyone who finds debris to leave it alone and don't touch it.

"It is unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris. Do not mow over debris to further disseminate the debris," the EMA's Facebook post says. "Once they determine what was burned, additional information will be shared how to dispose of the debris."

The cause of the fire is unknown, the EMA says, and likely won't be known until the blaze is out. The state fire marshal is on scene. The investigation is likely to take weeks.

