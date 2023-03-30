Bocadillos, Trocadillos and More

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT

What, pray, is a “bocadillo,” or for that matter, a “trocadillo?” Find out Sunday night 4/2 at 9 on WCLV when we bring you another edition of Innovations, the weekly program that features music by northeast Ohio composers. Margi Griebling-Haigh’s music is featured this week in two oboe-based chamber works, Trocadillos and Bocadillos Floridianos. There’ll also be an organ piece, written for Margi’s daughter on the occasion of her wedding, and played by organist Todd Wilson, organist at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland. It’s an hour of adventurous and rewarding music created by composers living and working right here in northeast Ohio.