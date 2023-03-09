© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Georgia lawmakers look to limit state prosecutors' powers

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
The Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Georgia’s Republican legislators are pushing bills that would make it easier to remove local prosecutors from office. They’vepassed both the state’sRepublican-controlled House and Senate.Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign the legislation in the coming weeks after the two chambers reconcile technical differences in the texts of their respective bills.

Republican lawmakerssaythe measures are needed to rein in reform-minded prosecutors andincreaseaccountabilityoflocal prosecutors. Critics say the bills undermine the will of the voters by removing minority prosecutors. 

What kind of support do these bills havefrom Georgians?And how will theyaffect Georgia’s statepolitics? 

Maya Garg