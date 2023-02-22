© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israeli raid leaves 11 dead and 100 wounded, Palestinians say, as violence rises

By Bill Chappell,
Larry Kaplow
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Feb. 22. The raid left scores of people hurt and killed 10 Palestinians. Israel's military says it suffered no casualties.
Zain Jaafar
/
AFP via Getty Images
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Feb. 22. The raid left scores of people hurt and killed 10 Palestinians. Israel's military says it suffered no casualties.

Updated February 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM ET

At least 11 Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which said that Israeli forces wounded more than 100 others in the fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces announced a different death toll, saying three alleged terrorists were killed. It said there were no Israeli casualties.

The Israeli military said via Twitter that Wednesday's operation targeted the Palestinian militant group called the Lion's Den, which it says recently carried out shooting attacks against Israelis in the West Bank and was planning more violence.

Palestinian officials acknowledged that militants were killed in the raid. But they also say others, including a 16-year-old boy and a 72-year-old man, are among the dead.

The Palestinian figures included one death from tear gas exposure.

The unusual daytime raid unfolded in the dense kasbah area of Nablus, a major city in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military said it was attempting to arrest three accused militants, adding that it surrounded their apartment building and called for them to surrender. One of the men tried to flee the building, while the other two opened fire on the soldiers, the IDF said, adding that all three were killed.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S. recognizes Israel's security concerns but is also "deeply concerned by the large number of injured and the loss of civilian lives" in the raid in Nablus.

News service images from the scene show that in addition to gunfire from the main clash, locals pelted military vehicles with rocks and fruit, as fires raged in the street.

Wednesday's fighting is part of an alarming new pattern of violence, which has surged since the spring of last year. The Israeli military started a months-long campaign of raids and detentions in the West Bank it said it began as a response to Palestinian attacks in Israel. The IDF says those raids have targeted militants — but they have also left many civilians dead.

So far this year, at least 55 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to The Associated Press. That puts 2023 on a path to surpass the 150 people killed in 2022.

In late January, an Israeli military raid that it said was targeting militants in the crowded Jenin refugee camp killed 10 people, including militants and 61-year-old woman. The next day, a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside a Jerusalem synagogue, killing seven people.

Jackie Northam contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
Larry Kaplow
Larry Kaplow edits the work of NPR's correspondents in the Middle East and helps direct coverage about the region. That has included NPR's work on the Syrian civil war, the Trump administration's reduction in refugee admissions, the Iran nuclear deal, the US-backed fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.
See stories by Larry Kaplow