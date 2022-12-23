Area warming centers give locals a temporary escape from below freezing weather

As the City of Cleveland opens some of its rec centers as “warming centers” through the below freezing temperatures this weekend, staff members wish they could do more.

The Zelma George, Collinwood, Michael Zone and Sterling Neighborhood Resource Centers opened as warming centers Friday at 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will all reopen on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Zelma George and Michael Zone will reopen on Sunday and Monday from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

"We're just not equipped to be an overnight shelter, but we are here,” said Michael Zone rec center manager Monica Lelutiu. “They could get out of the cold during the day and they could find what they need to find later on through different resources. But we're happy to be here and be able to accommodate them."

One person utilizing the Michael Zone rec center to escape to the wind and snow asked Lelutiu if coffee or drinking water was available. Lelutiu said she would suggest those items to people requesting to make donations. She said she received several calls from people hoping to make donations early Friday.

Lifelong Clevelander Jerry Smitt lives in a tent, but a tree fell on this tent Friday morning. He says the warming center allowed him to stay warm while he awaits help removing the tree.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media A tree fell on the tent where Jerry Smitt lives. The warming center helped him stay warm.

"It's a real tough day. If I had my tent, I wouldn't be here. But man, I'm making it. These people are helping people. That's it,” Smitt said.

Esaw Williams, a formerly unhoused man who said he spends his days seeking work, came to the Michael J. Zone rec center on Cleveland's West Side to warm up and use a computer.

"So, I understand why people are coming in here getting online, watching a movie -- to take their mind off of it being so cold, to take your mind off of being so hungry, to take your mind off of your feet hurting,” Williams said.

Gabriel Kramer / Ideastream Public Media Esaw Williams is a regular at the Michael Zone rec center. He wishes more people experiences homelessness were aware of its resources.

Lelutiu said the Michael Zone warming center could host 50-75 people while open. About 12 people were utilizing the facilities Friday afternoon.

There are similar warming centers in other parts of Northeast Ohio.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center in Canton has cots and blankets available. It first opened on Thursday, but moving forward it will be open from Friday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m. It will reopen Saturday at 4 p.m. through Monday at 8 a.m.

Refuge of Hope in Canton is not offering overnight service, but hot beverages and food are available Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to these Canton warming centers.