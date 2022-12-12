© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans?

Published December 12, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Would you pay $114,000 for a pair of jeans? That's what one shopper paid for a pair of heavy-duty miner's pants at an auction last week in Reno. They were found in an 1857 shipwreck, making them the oldest pair of jeans in the world, 16 years before the first pair made by Levi Strauss. Experts wonder if Strauss may have made them, but the company says that claim is pure speculation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

