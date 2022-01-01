2019 Awards
Parents' Choice Foundation
Parents' Choice Awards TV
Gold Award: "NewsDepth" NewsDepth Team, ideastream
Gold Award: "Spot on Science" NewsDepth Team, ideastream
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation Gracie Awards
News Feature (Radio - Non-Commercial Local)
"Cleveland Softball Gets a Financial Assist From the Chinese" Adrian Ma, ideastream
Catholic Press Association Gabriel Awards
Radio Single News Story
Second Place: "Alice Imamoto Takemoto Recalls Her Journey From Relocation Camp To Oberlin Conservatory Student" Amy Cummings and Stephanie Jarvis, ideastream
2019 National Headliner Awards
TV Health/Science Reporting
First Place: "Heroin Hearts" Kay Colby, ideastream
Online Video
Third Place: "First-time Voter Vanni Wang Prioritizes Women's Issues" Gabriel Kramer, ideastream
Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Televsion Arts and Sciences Emmy Awards
Magazine Program - Feature Segment
"Frank Oriti Paints His Generation" Dave DeOreo and Nancy Tatulinski, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Public/Current/Community Affairs
"Alice Imamoto Takemoto Recalls her Journey from Relocation Camp to Oberlin Conservatory" Amy Cummings and Stephanie Jarvis, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Sports - Interview/Discussion
"Harrison Dillard is More than an Olympic Legend" Rick Jackson and Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Special Event Coverage (Other than News or Sports)
"Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert with The Cleveland Orchestra" Mike Vendeland, Sally Lewis, Lance Shultz and Mark Rosenberger
RTDNA 2019 National Edward R. Murrow Awards
Large Market Radio Sports Reporting
RTDNA 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Large Market Radio Sports Reporting
2018 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Broadcast Awards
Television Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event
First Place: "Glenville Shootout: 50 Years Later" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Radio Best Documentary or Series
Second Place: "Opioid Crisis: The Ripple Effect" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Best of Show Radio – Best Anchor
First Place: “Amy Eddings” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
"Best of Show Radio – Best Editor
First Place: “Rock Hall Flips For Pinball Machine Exhibit” Dave DeOreo 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show Radio – Best Reporter
First Place: “Nick Castele” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show Radio – Best News Operation
Second Place: “90.3 WCPN ideastream” WCPN ideastream Staff
Best of Show Radio – Best Producer
First Place: “The Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Opioid Crisis in Lake County” Rachel Rood 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show Radio – Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “The Sound of Ideas: Tackling Youth Violence in Cleveland” Mike McIntyre, Leigh Barr, Lisa Ryan 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Anchor
First Place: “Rick Jackson” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Editor
First Place: “Mary Fecteau” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “Ideas: December 24, 2018” Ideas Staff WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Videographer
Second Place: “Jean-Marie Papoi” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Digital Media – Best Headline Writing
First Place: “Mark Urycki” ideastream
Radio – Best Education Issues Reporting, K–12
Second Place: “Taxes From Pipelines A Windfall For Ohio Schools” Ashton Marra 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Feature Reporting
First Place: “Furnishing Eternity: A Father, A Son, A Coffin, And A Measure of Life by Akron Author David Giffels; Akron Rubber Bowl Comes Tumbling Down; Ohio Farmers Watching Tariff And Trade Talks” Mark Urycki 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best General Assignment Reporting
Second Place: “Cleveland Orchestra Suspends Trombonist Amid Sexual Misconduct Inquiry; Northeast Ohio's Manufacturing Forecast in Three Words; After Serial Episodes, Euclid Reduces Marijuana Penalties” Adrian Ma 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Government Reporting
First Place: “After Serial Episodes, Euclid Reduces Marijuana Penalties; Ohio Counties Look For Cybersecurity Weaknesses Ahead Of Election; What the Opioid Crisis Is Costing the Mahoning Valley” Nick Castele 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Medical / Health Reporting
Second Place: “The Toxic Stress and Trauma from Gun Violence Takes a Toll On Health of Cleveland Communities; Cleveland Communities Caught in Crossfire of Gun Violence Search for Solutions” Marlene Harris-Taylor 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Minority Issues Coverage
Second Place: “The Sound of Ideas: The Impact of ‘Black Panther’” Sound of Ideas Staff 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Sports Reporting
Television – Best Documentary
First Place: “Blossom Music Center – 50 Years and Counting” Carrie Wise, David C. Barnett, Dennis Knowles, Mary Fecteau, Lance Shultz WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Enterprise Reporting
Second Place: “Heroin Hearts” Kay Colby WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Government Reporting
First Place: “What's At Stake In The Opioid Lawsuits; Hyperloop Is Up Against A History Of Never–Built Cleveland Transit Projects; Immigration Arrests Up Under Trump, Below Obama Highs” Nick Castele WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Medical / Health Reporting
First Place: “Be Well: Kids & Asthma” Lecia Bushak WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Minority Issues Coverage
First Place: “Cleveland Barbershop Offers Free Blood Pressure Screenings” Gabriel Kramer WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Second Place: "Glenville Shootout: 50 Years Later" ideastream Staff, ideastream
The Press Club of Cleveland 2019 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards
Digital Media - Online Storytelling
First Place: "Glenville Shootout: 59 Years Later" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Television - Television Show
First Place: "Ideas: December 24, 2018" Ideas Staff, ideastream
Television - Human Interest
First Place: "Graffiti Artist and His Crew Return to Cleveland to Create a Mural" Mary Fecteau and David C. Barnett, ideastream
Radio - Radio/Podcast Show
First Place: "Sound of Ideas: Tackling Youth Violence in Cleveland" Mike McIntryre, Leigh Barr and Lisa Ryan, ideastream
Radio - News
First Place: "Judges May Be Powerful, Bu Judicial Races Fly Under The Radar" Nick Castele, ideastream
Radio - Human Interest
First Place: "Local Foodies Have Found the Next Big Thing: Gas Station Hummus" Amy Eddings, ideastream
Radio - In-Depth Coverage
First Place: "The Toxic Stress and Trauma from Gun Violence Takes a Toll On Health of Cleveland Communities" Marlene Harris-Taylor, ideastream
Television - News
Second Place: "Heroin Hearts" Kay Colby, ideastream
Radio - News Writing
Second Place: "Sound of Ideas: Crowdsourced Graduation Advice" Mike McIntryre and Rachel Rood, ideastream
Radio - Use of Sound
Second Place: "How Lawson's, a Small Ohio Dairy, Became a Japanese Retail Giant" Adrian Ma, ideastream
Digital Media - Use of Social Media
Second Place: "Applause Performances" Dave DeOreo and Dan Polletta, ideastream
Radio - Ongoing Coverage
Second Place: "Pro-Gun Kasich Suddenly Pivots In His Last Year As Governor" Karen Kasler and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio
Radio - Public Service
Second Place: "Ohio's Opioid Crisis: Connecting to Care" Joe Ingles, Andy Chow, Karen Kasler and Daniel Konik, Ohio Public Radio
Radio - In-Depth Coverage
Second Place: "Eight Years of Gov. Kasich: Changes in Tone and Ideas" Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio
Television - Television Show
Second Place: "The State of Ohio" Karen Kasler, Daniel Konik, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau
Radio - Ongoing Coverage
Third Place: "Cordray v. DeWine - 2018 Race for Governor" Andy Chow, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio
Radio - Public Service
Third Place: "Analyzing the Ohio '18' Vote" Karen Kasler and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards
