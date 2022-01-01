2018 Awards
Catholic Press Association Gabriel Awards
TV-Arts, National or Local Release
First Place: "Cleveland Nun Paints Prayers in Mural" Carrie Wise, ideastream
TV-Short Feature
Second Place: "A First, Northeast Ohio Mosques Form a Boy Scout Troop" Tony Ganzer, ideastream
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards
Division A - Arts Feature
Second Place: "Local Trumpeters Reflect on Emotional Power of "Taps"" 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Ohio Associated Press Awards
Best Continuing Coverage
First Place: "Northeast Ohio Provides relief for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Best Documentary or Series
First Place: "Divided By Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Best Use of Sound
Second Place: "Cleveland Teens Land Summer Jobs Writing Poetry" Shane McKeon, ideastream
Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event
Second Place: "DACA is an Education Issue" Ashton Marra, ideastream
National RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award
Radio - Excellence in Video
"A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel" Mary Fecteau and David C. Barnett, ideastream
Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards
Radio - News Series
"Divided by Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream
Radio - Excellence in Video
"A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel" Mary Fecteau and David C. Barnett, ideastream
Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Awards for Excellence in Journalism
Public Service in Radio Journalism
"Divided by Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream
49th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards
Arts/Entertainment - News Single Story/Series/Feature
"Lost Holocaust Survivor Recordings Discovered at the University of Akron" David C. Barnett and Margaret Thompson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Health/Science - Program or Special
"Defeating Cancer: Precision Medicine and Personalized Care" Lance Shultz and Gina Catanzarite, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Documentary - Cultural
"Opera Reimagined: Animating the Cunning Little Vixen" Mark Smukler and Ron Goldfarb, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Informational/Instructional - Program/Series or Special
"NewsDepth: The Halloween Special" Margaret Thompson, Laura Fillbach, Laurie Switzer, Christopher Crawford, Rick Jackson and Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Magazine Program - Feature Segment
"Cleveland Nun Paints Mural" Carrie Wise, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Research
"Defeating Cancer: Precision Medicine and Personalized Care" Gina Catanzarite, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards
Radio – Best Criminal Justice Reporting
First Place: “Traffic Tickets and Court Costs Can Be Too Much for Some to Handle” Matt Richmond, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Documentary
First Place: “Unsettled: Immigration in Ohio” Tony Ganzer and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Education Issues Reporting, K-12
First Place: “DACA is an Education Issue” Ashton Marra, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Feature Reporting
First Place: “As Housing Market Heats Up So Does Competition Among Realtors” Adrian Ma, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Minority Issues Coverage
First Place: “Sound of Ideas: Divided By Design” Mike McIntyre and Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show Radio – Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “Sound of Ideas” Leigh Barr, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Environment Reporting
First Place: “New Faces, New Issues: People of Color and the Environmental Movement” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio – Best Medical/Health Reporting
First Place: “Be Well: Opioids” Lecia Bushak, Nick Castele and Marlene Harris-Taylor, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Digital Media- Specialized Journalism Site
First Place: “Divided By Design” ideastream Staff, ideastream
Best of Show Digital – Best General News Site
First Place: “www.ideastream.org” ideastream Staff, ideastream
Television – Best Documentary
First Place: “Karamu: 100 Years in the House” Lance Shultz, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Education Issues Reporting K-12
First Place: “Schools find Recess is More Than Fun” Mark Urycki, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Anchor
First Place: “Rick Jackson” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Health Care Feature Reporting
First Place: “Zip Code: The Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Digital Media – Best Arts/Entertainment Story
Second Place: “Tour the Cleveland Orchestra’s Early Archives” Carrie Wise and Mary Fecteau, ideastream
Radio – Best Health Care Feature Reporting
Second Place: “Ohio’s Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau
Radio – Best Government Reporting
Second Place: “From The Statehouse News Bureau” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau
Radio – Best Environment Reporting
Second Place: “Andy Chow – Composite” Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau
Television – Best Government Reporting
Second Place: “Reporting For “The State of Ohio” Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau
Television – Best Environment Reporting
Second Place: “Balancing Conservation and Recreation in Portage” Mark Urycki, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television – Best Minority Issues Coverage
Second Place: “Tony Isabella, Black Lightning” Dennis Knowles, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show Television – Best Public Affairs Program
Second Place: “The State of Ohio Special: Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Andy chow, Jo Ingles and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau
Best of Show Television – Best Editor
Second Place: “Mary Fecteau” WVIZ/PBS ideastream
The Press Club of Cleveland Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards
Television - Public Service
First Place: “Zip Code: the Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Television - Television Show
First Place: “Ideas” ideastream Staff, ideastream, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Radio - On-going Coverage
First Place: “Cuyahoga Arts and Culture” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - Documentary
First Place: “Unsettled: Immigration in Ohio” Tony Ganzer and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - Radio Show
First Place: “Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Akron-Race” Rachel Rood and ideastream Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Digital Media - Radio News Website
First Place: “wcpn.ideastream” Joseph Sheppa and Mike Shafarenko, ideastream
Digital Media - Infographics
First Place: “Divided By Design Timeline” Anne Glausser and Lawrence Caswell, ideastream
Digital Media - Online Storytelling
First Place: “Divided By Design” ideastream Staff, ideastream
Radio - In-Depth Coverage
First Place: “Ohio's Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Jo Ingles, Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau
Television - Human Interest
First Place: “Find a Face” Jean-Marie Papoi, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Radio - News
Second Place: “Vacant Highrise Haunts An East Cleveland Street” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - Public Service
Second Place: “Zip Code: the Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - In-depth Coverage
Second Place: “After Maria, Looking to Cleveland for a New Life” Adrian Ma and Ashton Marra, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - Human Interest
Second Place: “Living in a Lake Erie Lighthouse” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Radio - Use of Sound
Second Place: “Local Trumpeters Reflect on the Power of Taps” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Digital Media - Online Feature Story
Second Place: “Making It” David C. Barnett and Jeff Haynes, ideastream
Digital Media - Best Website in Ohio
Second Place: “ideastream.org” ideastream Staff, ideastream
Television - Human Interest
Second Place: “Find a Face” Jean-Marie Papoi, WVIZ/PBS ideasteam
Television - Public Service
Second Place: “Ohio's Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Andy Chow, Joe Ingles and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau
Television - Sports Report or Commentary
Third Place: “Football Mouthguards Get Teens to the Dentist” Marlene Harris-Taylor, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Digital Media - Television News Website
Third Place: “wviz .ideastream” Joseph Sheppa and Mike Shafarenko, ideastream
Radio -Public Service
Third Place: “Baffling Claims And Big Dollars Before Voters in Drug Price” Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Joe Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau