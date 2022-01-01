2018 Awards

Catholic Press Association Gabriel Awards

TV-Arts, National or Local Release

First Place: "Cleveland Nun Paints Prayers in Mural" Carrie Wise, ideastream

TV-Short Feature

Second Place: "A First, Northeast Ohio Mosques Form a Boy Scout Troop" Tony Ganzer, ideastream

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

Division A - Arts Feature

Second Place: "Local Trumpeters Reflect on Emotional Power of "Taps"" 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Associated Press Awards

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place: "Northeast Ohio Provides relief for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria" ideastream Staff, ideastream

Best Documentary or Series

First Place: "Divided By Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream

Best Use of Sound

Second Place: "Cleveland Teens Land Summer Jobs Writing Poetry" Shane McKeon, ideastream

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

Second Place: "DACA is an Education Issue" Ashton Marra, ideastream

National RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award

Radio - Excellence in Video

"A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel" Mary Fecteau and David C. Barnett, ideastream

Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

Radio - News Series

"Divided by Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream

Radio - Excellence in Video

"A Peek Inside the Collectibles Empire of Terry Kovel" Mary Fecteau and David C. Barnett, ideastream

Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Awards for Excellence in Journalism

Public Service in Radio Journalism

"Divided by Design" ideastream Staff, ideastream

49th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards

Arts/Entertainment - News Single Story/Series/Feature

"Lost Holocaust Survivor Recordings Discovered at the University of Akron" David C. Barnett and Margaret Thompson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Health/Science - Program or Special

"Defeating Cancer: Precision Medicine and Personalized Care" Lance Shultz and Gina Catanzarite, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Documentary - Cultural

"Opera Reimagined: Animating the Cunning Little Vixen" Mark Smukler and Ron Goldfarb, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Informational/Instructional - Program/Series or Special

"NewsDepth: The Halloween Special" Margaret Thompson, Laura Fillbach, Laurie Switzer, Christopher Crawford, Rick Jackson and Mary Fecteau, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Magazine Program - Feature Segment

"Cleveland Nun Paints Mural" Carrie Wise, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Research

"Defeating Cancer: Precision Medicine and Personalized Care" Gina Catanzarite, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Excellence in Journalism Awards

Radio – Best Criminal Justice Reporting

First Place: “Traffic Tickets and Court Costs Can Be Too Much for Some to Handle” Matt Richmond, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Documentary

First Place: “Unsettled: Immigration in Ohio” Tony Ganzer and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Education Issues Reporting, K-12

First Place: “DACA is an Education Issue” Ashton Marra, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Feature Reporting

First Place: “As Housing Market Heats Up So Does Competition Among Realtors” Adrian Ma, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Minority Issues Coverage

First Place: “Sound of Ideas: Divided By Design” Mike McIntyre and Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best of Show Radio – Best Public Affairs Program

First Place: “Sound of Ideas” Leigh Barr, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Environment Reporting

First Place: “New Faces, New Issues: People of Color and the Environmental Movement” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio – Best Medical/Health Reporting

First Place: “Be Well: Opioids” Lecia Bushak, Nick Castele and Marlene Harris-Taylor, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Digital Media- Specialized Journalism Site

First Place: “Divided By Design” ideastream Staff, ideastream

Best of Show Digital – Best General News Site

First Place: “www.ideastream.org” ideastream Staff, ideastream

Television – Best Documentary

First Place: “Karamu: 100 Years in the House” Lance Shultz, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Television – Best Education Issues Reporting K-12

First Place: “Schools find Recess is More Than Fun” Mark Urycki, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best of Show Television – Best Anchor

First Place: “Rick Jackson” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Television – Best Health Care Feature Reporting

First Place: “Zip Code: The Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Digital Media – Best Arts/Entertainment Story

Second Place: “Tour the Cleveland Orchestra’s Early Archives” Carrie Wise and Mary Fecteau, ideastream

Radio – Best Health Care Feature Reporting

Second Place: “Ohio’s Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau

Radio – Best Government Reporting

Second Place: “From The Statehouse News Bureau” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau

Radio – Best Environment Reporting

Second Place: “Andy Chow – Composite” Andy Chow, Statehouse News Bureau

Television – Best Government Reporting

Second Place: “Reporting For “The State of Ohio” Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Television – Best Environment Reporting

Second Place: “Balancing Conservation and Recreation in Portage” Mark Urycki, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Television – Best Minority Issues Coverage

Second Place: “Tony Isabella, Black Lightning” Dennis Knowles, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best of Show Television – Best Public Affairs Program

Second Place: “The State of Ohio Special: Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Andy chow, Jo Ingles and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Best of Show Television – Best Editor

Second Place: “Mary Fecteau” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Press Club of Cleveland Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

Television - Public Service

First Place: “Zip Code: the Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Television - Television Show

First Place: “Ideas” ideastream Staff, ideastream, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Radio - On-going Coverage

First Place: “Cuyahoga Arts and Culture” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - Documentary

First Place: “Unsettled: Immigration in Ohio” Tony Ganzer and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - Radio Show

First Place: “Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Akron-Race” Rachel Rood and ideastream Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Digital Media - Radio News Website

First Place: “wcpn.ideastream” Joseph Sheppa and Mike Shafarenko, ideastream

Digital Media - Infographics

First Place: “Divided By Design Timeline” Anne Glausser and Lawrence Caswell, ideastream

Digital Media - Online Storytelling

First Place: “Divided By Design” ideastream Staff, ideastream

Radio - In-Depth Coverage

First Place: “Ohio's Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Jo Ingles, Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Television - Human Interest

First Place: “Find a Face” Jean-Marie Papoi, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Radio - News

Second Place: “Vacant Highrise Haunts An East Cleveland Street” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - Public Service

Second Place: “Zip Code: the Hidden Vital Sign” ideastream Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - In-depth Coverage

Second Place: “After Maria, Looking to Cleveland for a New Life” Adrian Ma and Ashton Marra, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - Human Interest

Second Place: “Living in a Lake Erie Lighthouse” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio - Use of Sound

Second Place: “Local Trumpeters Reflect on the Power of Taps” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Digital Media - Online Feature Story

Second Place: “Making It” David C. Barnett and Jeff Haynes, ideastream

Digital Media - Best Website in Ohio

Second Place: “ideastream.org” ideastream Staff, ideastream

Television - Human Interest

Second Place: “Find a Face” Jean-Marie Papoi, WVIZ/PBS ideasteam

Television - Public Service

Second Place: “Ohio's Opioid Crisis: Recovery and Roadblocks” Karen Kasler, Andy Chow, Joe Ingles and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Television - Sports Report or Commentary

Third Place: “Football Mouthguards Get Teens to the Dentist” Marlene Harris-Taylor, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Digital Media - Television News Website

Third Place: “wviz .ideastream” Joseph Sheppa and Mike Shafarenko, ideastream

Radio -Public Service

Third Place: “Baffling Claims And Big Dollars Before Voters in Drug Price” Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Joe Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau