2017 Awards
83rd National Headliner Awards
Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Feature, Sports or Human Interest Story
First Place: "Stag at Sharkey's" David C. Barnett, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Radio Stations News Series
Second Place: "Hough: Before and Beyond' 66" David C. Barnett, Nick Castele and Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
PRNDI Public Radio News Directors Incorporated Awards
Spot News
First Place: "David Bowie Remembered by past WMMS Directors" 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Breaking News
Second Place: "Cleveland Cavaliers Win NBA Championship" 90.3 WCPN ideastream
News/Public Affairs
Second Place: "Comparing the Crack and Opioid Epidemics" 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Edward R. Murrow Awards
Radio
Excellence in Innovation
"State Impact Levies" Michelle Faust, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Sports Reporting
"Basking in Cleveland’s Success" Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Website
"ideastream.org" Mike Shafarenko & Joseph Sheppa, ideastream
Television
News Documentary
"Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust" Lance Shultz & Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Sports Reporting
"Stag at Sharkey’s" David C. Barnett & Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
The Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards
Radio
Best Broadcast Writing
First Place: “David C. Barnett” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Continuing Coverage
First Place: “Karamu House” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event
First Place: “Coverage of 2016 RNC Convention in Cleveland” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Sportscast
First Place: “Cavaliers Win” Mark Urycki and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Documentary or Series
First Place: “Voices of Voters” Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio
Second Place: “Hough: Before and Beyond’ 66” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
General Excellence
Second Place: “90.3 WCPN ideastream”
Best Reporter
Second Place: “Nick Castele” 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Spot News Coverage
Second Place: “David Bowie Remembered by Past WMMS Directors” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards
Radio
Best Education Issues Reporting K-12
First Place: “StateImpact Ohio Eyes Take Over Lorain Schools” Michelle Faust, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Investigative Reporting
First Place: “Dangerous Waters" Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Minority Issues Coverage
First Place: “Radio Special: Hough, Before & Beyond '66” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Continuing Coverage
First Place: "Voices of Voters" Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau
Second Place: “ideastream RNC Coverage” News Staff, ideastream
Best Environment Reporting
Second Place: “Great Lakes Today” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Government Reporting
Second Place: “East Cleveland” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Sports Reporting
Second Place: “Cleveland Fans Basking in Success of Indians and Cavaliers” Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best Public Affairs Program
Second Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Michael McIntyre, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Best of Show – Radio
Best Producer
First Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Television
Best Documentary
First Place: “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” Lance Shultz and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Enterprise Reporting
First Place: “Cleveland's Salt Mines” Mary Fecteau and John Cummings, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Health Care Feature Reporting
First Place: “Tracking The Trees” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Website
First Place: “wviz.ideastream.org” Mike Shafarenko and Joseph Sheppa, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Government Reporting
First Place: “Features from "The State of Ohio" Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau
Feature Reporting
Second Place: “How Artists See Northeast Ohio's Heart of Steel; This Light of Ours; Art Factories” David C. Barnett, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Medical / Health Reporting
Second Place: “Infant Mortality” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Minority Issues Coverage
Second Place: “Race and Stress” Marlene Harris-Taylor, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best of Show - Television
Best Public Affairs Program
First Place: “Ideas RNC Special” Ideas Staff, ideastream
Best Anchor
Second Place: “Rick Jackson” Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Best Editor
Second Place: “Walking for Peace” Gabriel Kramer, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
48th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards
Children/Youth/Teen Program/Special
"NewsDepth" Mary Fecteau, Rick Jackson, Laurie Switzer, Margaret Thompson, Nick Castele and Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Documentary - Cultural
"Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust" Lance Shultz, Mark Rosenberger and Michael Vendeland, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Magazine Program - Program/Special
"Applause: Episode 1819" Dennis Knowles and Dee Perry, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
The Press Club of Cleveland Excellence in Journalism Awards
Radio
Documentary
First Place: “Star Wars: The Score Awakens” Bill O’Connell and Angela Mitchell, WCLV ideastream
Radio Show
First Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Mike McIntyre and Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Public Service
First Place: “Hough: Before and Beyond 66” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Use of Sound
First Place: “A New Day in Hough” Dave DeOreo, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
News
First Place: “Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA championship” Mark Urycki, Nick Castele, Matt Richmond and Mark Simpson, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
On-going Coverage
First Place: "2016 Year in Review" Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio
In-Depth Coverage
First Place: “Coverage of 2016 RNC Convention in Cleveland” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Election 2016 Coverage
Second Place: "Voices of Voters" Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles, Andy Chow, and Dan Konik, Ohio Public Radio
Public Service
Second Place: "From the Power Plant to Your Electric Bill" Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio
News Writing
Second Place: “Cleveland Fans Basking in Success of Indians and Cavaliers” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Election 2016 Coverage
Third Place: "Many in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard Stick with Hillary Clinton Amid Grueling Campaign" Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
On-going Coverage
Third Place: “East Cleveland” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
In-Depth Coverage
Third Place: “Best of Convention Coverage” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio
Human Interest
Third Place: “What’s for Lunch at Northeast Ohio’s Museums and Zoo?” Sarah Jane Tribble, 90.3 WCPN ideastream
Television
Television Show
First Place: “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” Lance Shultz and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Public Service
First Place: “Ohio’s RNC History” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Human Interest
First Place: “Cleveland’s Salt Mines” Mary Fecteau and John Cummings, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
On-Going Coverage
Second Place: “RNC Week in Review” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream
Sports Report or Commentary
Second Place: “Cleveland’s Greatest Week” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream