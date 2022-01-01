2017 Awards

83rd National Headliner Awards

Broadcast or Cable Television Stations Feature, Sports or Human Interest Story

First Place: "Stag at Sharkey's" David C. Barnett, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Radio Stations News Series

Second Place: "Hough: Before and Beyond' 66" David C. Barnett, Nick Castele and Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

PRNDI Public Radio News Directors Incorporated Awards

Spot News

First Place: "David Bowie Remembered by past WMMS Directors" 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Breaking News

Second Place: "Cleveland Cavaliers Win NBA Championship" 90.3 WCPN ideastream

News/Public Affairs

Second Place: "Comparing the Crack and Opioid Epidemics" 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Edward R. Murrow Awards

Radio

Excellence in Innovation

"State Impact Levies" Michelle Faust, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Sports Reporting

"Basking in Cleveland’s Success" Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Website

"ideastream.org" Mike Shafarenko & Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

Television

News Documentary

"Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust" Lance Shultz & Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Sports Reporting

"Stag at Sharkey’s" David C. Barnett & Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards

Radio

Best Broadcast Writing

First Place: “David C. Barnett” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place: “Karamu House” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

First Place: “Coverage of 2016 RNC Convention in Cleveland” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Sportscast

First Place: “Cavaliers Win” Mark Urycki and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Documentary or Series

First Place: “Voices of Voters” Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio

Second Place: “Hough: Before and Beyond’ 66” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

General Excellence

Second Place: “90.3 WCPN ideastream”

Best Reporter

Second Place: “Nick Castele” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Spot News Coverage

Second Place: “David Bowie Remembered by Past WMMS Directors” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Radio

Best Education Issues Reporting K-12

First Place: “StateImpact Ohio Eyes Take Over Lorain Schools” Michelle Faust, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Investigative Reporting

First Place: “Dangerous Waters" Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Minority Issues Coverage

First Place: “Radio Special: Hough, Before & Beyond '66” Tony Ganzer, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Continuing Coverage

First Place: "Voices of Voters" Karen Kasler, Andy Chow and Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau

Second Place: “ideastream RNC Coverage” News Staff, ideastream

Best Environment Reporting

Second Place: “Great Lakes Today” Elizabeth Miller, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Government Reporting

Second Place: “East Cleveland” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Sports Reporting

Second Place: “Cleveland Fans Basking in Success of Indians and Cavaliers” Mark Urycki, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best Public Affairs Program

Second Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Michael McIntyre, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Best of Show – Radio

Best Producer

First Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Television

Best Documentary

First Place: “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” Lance Shultz and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Enterprise Reporting

First Place: “Cleveland's Salt Mines” Mary Fecteau and John Cummings, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Health Care Feature Reporting

First Place: “Tracking The Trees” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Website

First Place: “wviz.ideastream.org” Mike Shafarenko and Joseph Sheppa, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Government Reporting

First Place: “Features from "The State of Ohio" Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Daniel Konik, Statehouse News Bureau

Feature Reporting

Second Place: “How Artists See Northeast Ohio's Heart of Steel; This Light of Ours; Art Factories” David C. Barnett, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Medical / Health Reporting

Second Place: “Infant Mortality” Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Minority Issues Coverage

Second Place: “Race and Stress” Marlene Harris-Taylor, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best of Show - Television

Best Public Affairs Program

First Place: “Ideas RNC Special” Ideas Staff, ideastream

Best Anchor

Second Place: “Rick Jackson” Rick Jackson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Best Editor

Second Place: “Walking for Peace” Gabriel Kramer, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

48th Annual Lower Great Lakes Chapter National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy Awards

Children/Youth/Teen Program/Special

"NewsDepth" Mary Fecteau, Rick Jackson, Laurie Switzer, Margaret Thompson, Nick Castele and Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Documentary - Cultural

"Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust" Lance Shultz, Mark Rosenberger and Michael Vendeland, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Magazine Program - Program/Special

"Applause: Episode 1819" Dennis Knowles and Dee Perry, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Press Club of Cleveland Excellence in Journalism Awards

Radio

Documentary

First Place: “Star Wars: The Score Awakens” Bill O’Connell and Angela Mitchell, WCLV ideastream

Radio Show

First Place: “SOI: Sexual Assault in Northeast Ohio” Mike McIntyre and Rachel Rood, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Public Service

First Place: “Hough: Before and Beyond 66” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Use of Sound

First Place: “A New Day in Hough” Dave DeOreo, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

News

First Place: “Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA championship” Mark Urycki, Nick Castele, Matt Richmond and Mark Simpson, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

On-going Coverage

First Place: "2016 Year in Review" Jo Ingles, Andy Chow and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

In-Depth Coverage

First Place: “Coverage of 2016 RNC Convention in Cleveland” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Election 2016 Coverage

Second Place: "Voices of Voters" Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles, Andy Chow, and Dan Konik, Ohio Public Radio

Public Service

Second Place: "From the Power Plant to Your Electric Bill" Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio

News Writing

Second Place: “Cleveland Fans Basking in Success of Indians and Cavaliers” ideastream News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Election 2016 Coverage

Third Place: "Many in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard Stick with Hillary Clinton Amid Grueling Campaign" Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

On-going Coverage

Third Place: “East Cleveland” Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

In-Depth Coverage

Third Place: “Best of Convention Coverage” Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles and Andy Chow, Ohio Public Radio

Human Interest

Third Place: “What’s for Lunch at Northeast Ohio’s Museums and Zoo?” Sarah Jane Tribble, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Television

Television Show

First Place: “Violins of Hope: Strings of the Holocaust” Lance Shultz and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Public Service

First Place: “Ohio’s RNC History” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Human Interest

First Place: “Cleveland’s Salt Mines” Mary Fecteau and John Cummings, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

On-Going Coverage

Second Place: “RNC Week in Review” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Sports Report or Commentary

Second Place: “Cleveland’s Greatest Week” ideastream Ideas Staff, WVIZ/PBS ideastream