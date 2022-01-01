2013 Awards

MARCOM Awards

* Platinum Award: Annual Report/Nonprofit “2012 Report to the Community” ideastream

* Platinum Award: Design (Print)/Annual Report “2012 Report to the Community” ideastream

* Gold Award: Web Video/Informational “Great Job!” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Gold Award: Brochure/Nonprofit “The Listening Project 11” ideastream

* Honorable Mention: Video/Film/Medical “Be Well: Addiction” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Honorable Mention: External Newsletter/Nonprofit “CONNECTIONS” ideastream

The International Davey Awards

* Silver Award: Brochure “The Listening Project 11” ideastream

* Silver Award: Health & Wellness “Be Well: About Blood” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Communicator Awards

* Award of Excellence: Brochure: Non-Profit “The Listening Project 11” WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Award of Excellence: Online Video: Education “Great Job!” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video: Social Responsibility “Be Well: Addiction” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Programs/News: Children “NewsDepth” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Programs: On Air Talent/Talk Show Host “Sound of Ideas - Almost Alcoholic” Mike McIntyre, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Videographer Awards

* Award of Excellence: Children’s “NewsDepth” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Medical External “Be Well: About Blood” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Hermes Creative Awards

* Platinum Award: Publications/Brochure “The Listening Project 11” WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Gold Award: Design/Publication Overall “2011 Report to the Community” WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Gold Award: Publications/Annual Report “2011 Report to the Community” WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Gold Award: Video/Documentary “Be Well: Addiction” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Honorable Mention: Video/Medical “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Telly Awards

* Bronze Award: Social Responsibility “Be Well: Addiction” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

National Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards

* Best Writing “Compilation of Scripts” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

National Headliner Awards

* Second Place: Broadcast or cable television stations health/science reporting “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” Kay Colby, Mark Rosenberger and David Molpus, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Third Place: Radio stations breaking news or continuing coverage of a single news event “2012 Election Night Special” WCPN and WKSU News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream and WKSU 89.7 FM

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards

* Arts/Entertainment “Applause Composite: Museum of Divine Statues, Joel Grey Comes Home, David Cole’s 13-Ton Music Box” WVIZ/PBS ideastream, Mark Rosenberger,

executive producer; Dee Perry, senior host/producer; Dave DeOreo, Dennis Knowles & Dan Polletta, producers

* Crafts: Photographer – Non-News “Staging Success: The PlayhouseSquare Story” WVIZ/PBS ideastream, Caleb Crossen, director of photography, Think Media Studios

* Health/Science – Program or Special “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” WVIZ/PBS ideastream, Kay Colby, producer & David Molpus, executive editor

* Documentary “Staging Success: The PlayhouseSquare Story” WVIZ/PBS ideastream & Think Media Studios, Kit Jensen, executive producer, Geoff Yaw, director/producer;

Keith Potoczak,producer/editor; Caleb Grossen, director of photography; Brian Glazen, producer & Jane Temple, project manager

* Informational/Instructional – Program/Series or Special “Great Job! Composite: Plant Ecologist & Civil Engineer, Spider Biologist, Aquarist” WVIZ/PBS ideastream, Mary Fecteau, producer;

Mark Rosenberger, executive producer & George Viebranz, instructional designer

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists - Ohio’s Best Journalism 2013 Awards

BEST OF SHOW-TELEVISION

* First Place: Best Public Affairs Program “The State of Ohio” Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and Television

TELEVISION

* First Place: Best Minority Issues Coverage “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” Kay Colby, David Molpus, Mark Rosenberger and Lauren Wilson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Best Medical/Health Reporting “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” Kay Colby, David Molpus, Mark Rosenberger and Lauren Wilson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

BEST OF SHOW-RADIO

* First Place: Best Public Affairs Program “The Sound of Ideas: Questions After Newton” Mike McIntyre, Paul Cox, Katie Baker and Lawrence Caswell, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Reporter in Ohio “Karen Kasler - composite” Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio & TV

* Second Place: Best Newscast “Rick Jackson Newscast” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Reporter in Ohio “Brian Bull” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

ONLINE

* First Place: Best Graphic Design/Navigation “ideastream Website” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

* Second Place: Best News Story “Student Impersonates Teacher at Ohio Online School For More Than a Year” Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

RADIO

* First Place: Best Education Issues Reporting, Higher Ed “StateImpact Ohio: Higher Education Reporting” Ida Lieszkovszky, StateImpact Ohio (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

* First Place: Best Education Issues Reporting, K-12 “StateImpact Ohio: K-12 Reporting” Ida Lieszkovszky, State Impact Ohio (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

* First Place: Best Environmental Reporting “Environmental Issues in Northeast Ohio” Michelle Kanu, Karen Schaefer and Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting “An Unlikely Teacher Takes Northern Ohio Teens Back to Their Indian Roots” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Government Reporting “Bills that Failed in 2012” Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and Television

* First Place: Best Investigative Reporting “Locked Away” Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio and Columbus Dispatch (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

* Second Place: Best Criminal Justice Reporting “Criminal Justice Reporting” Michelle Kanu and Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Student Homelessness is on the Rise in Ohio” Ida Lieszkovszky, StateImpact Ohio (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

* Second Place: Best Feature Reporting “Student Homelessness is on the Rise in Ohio” Ida Lieszkovszky,StateImpact Ohio (a collaboration of WCPN, WKSU and WOSU)

* Second Place: Best Health Care Feature Reporting “Expansion, Competition, and Consequences: The Health Care Industry in Northeast Ohio” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Minority Issues Coverage “The Sound of Ideas: Sickle Cell Disease” Mike McIntyre, Paul Cox, Katie Baker and Lawrence Caswell, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Spot News “Students Reveal Details About Chardon Shooter” Michelle Kanu, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Fair Lending Coalition

* On June 28, 2013, the Ohio Fair Lending Coalition recognized the late Mhari Saito for “exceptional work covering predatory lending and foreclosures in Cuyahoga County and the nation.” The posthumous award was for her reporting on WCPN and other public media from 2006-2012.

Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards presented by The Press Club of Cleveland

DIGITAL MEDIA

* First Place: Online General News Story “Student Impersonates Teacher at Ohio Online School For More Than a Year” Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio

* First Place: Analysis “The Common Core” Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio

* Second Place: Best Use of Social Media “90.3 WCPN ideastream’s Facebook Page” Joseph Sheppa, Alina Martinet & Lisa Goss, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Television News Website “WVIZ/PBS website” Joseph Sheppa, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Radio News Website “90.3 WCPN website” Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Infographics “Growth of Charter Schools in Ohio” Molly Bloom & Yan Lu, StateImpact Ohio

RADIO

* First Place: Best Radio Newscast in Ohio in a Major Market (Cleveland, Columbus or Cincinnati) “Rick Jackson” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Election 2012 Coverage “News Staff” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: On-going Coverage “Brown v Mandel for US Senate; Big, Bitter and Bizarre” Jo Ingles & Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Public Service “Be Well” Anne Glausser, David Molpus, Mark Rosenberger & Kay Colby, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage “Brown v Mandel for US Senate; Big, Bitter and Bizarre” Jo Ingles & Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Human Interest “Kids needing assistance find a helping paw” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Use of Sound “The Biology of Addiction” Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: News Writing “Homeowners Worry Property Values Plummet Due to Nearby Fracking” Michelle Kanu, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: On-going Coverage “Real Estate Market Feels Impact of Shale Boom” Michelle Kanu, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Public Service “Seclusion Rooms” Ida Lieszkovszky, Molly Bloom & Jennifer Smith Richards, StateImpact Ohio

* Second Place: Use of Sound “An Unlikely Teacher Takes Northern Ohio Teens Back to Their Indian Roots” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: News Writing “An Unlikely Teacher Takes Northern Ohio Teens Back to Their Indian Roots” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN

* Second Place: Radio Show “The Sound of Ideas” Mike McIntyre, Katie Baker, Paul Cox & Lawrence Caswell, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: News “Crime News” Michelle Kanu & Nick Castele, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: News “Working Toward a Win in Battleground Ohio” Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles & Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* Third Place: In-Depth Coverage “Expansion, Competition, And Consequences: The Health Care Industry in Northeast Ohio”, Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: Human Interest “An Unlikely Teacher Takes Northern Ohio Teens Back to Their Indian Roots” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: News Writing “Expansion, Competition, And Consequences: The Health Care Industry in Northeast Ohio” Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: Radio Show “Around Noon” Dee Perry, Dave DeOreo & Mark Rosenberger, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

TELEVISION

* First Place: Television Show “About Blood: Sickle Cell Anemia” Mark Rosenberger, David Molpus, Kay Colby & Lauren Wilson, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Television Show “The State of Ohio” Karen Kasler & Ron Corby, Ohio Public Television

Ohio Associated Press Awards

LARGE MARKET RADIO

* First Place: Best Anchor “Rick Jackson” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Reporter ‘Brian Bull” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Continuing Coverage “StateImpact Ohio: Locked Away” Ida Lieszkovszky and Molly Bloom, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Feature Reporting “StateImpact Ohio: Student Homelessness in Ohio” Ida Lieszkovszky, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Use of Sound “An Unlikely Teacher Takes Teens Back to Their Indian Roots” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Documentary or Series “Addiction Series” Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Breaking News Coverage “One Dead, 4 injured in Chardon HS Shooting” Michelle Kanu, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage “Election Night Special Montage” News Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Investigative Reporting “StateImpact Ohio: Locked Away” Ida Lieszkovszky and Molly Bloom, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

LARGE MARKET RADIO AND TELEVISION

* First Place: Best Broadcast Writing “The Biology of Addiction” Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Website “www.wcpn.org” Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Greater Cleveland Community Shares

* Social Justice Communications Award presented to Ida Lieszkovsky and Molly Bloom of ideastream, StateImpact and the Columbus Dispatch

Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame sponsored by The Press Club of Cleveland

* Dee Perry, host of ideastream’s “Sound of Applause” was inducted into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame