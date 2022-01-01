2012 Awards

Special Congratulations

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) named 90.3 WCPN ideastream as the winner of the 2012 National Edward R. Murrow Award in the Radio Large Market Feature Reporting Category for “Frank’s Donation,” which was written and produced by ideastream’s David C. Barnett. “Frank’s Donation” reveals Barnett’s very personal journey through the process of organ donation after the sudden death of his brother, Frank. [Listen to the feature now] A story of personal loss and renewal, the piece includes actual recordings of conversations Barnett had with the organ recovery specialists as they were about to operate on his brother and illuminates the process and benefits of organ donation. 90.3 WCPN has garnered several Regional Murrow Awards through the years (including two Regional Murrow Awards this year for “Frank’s Donation” in the Feature Reporting and Writing categories), this is the first National Edward R. Murrow Award presented to the station. In all, 67 news organizations were honored with 99 National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

National Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards

* Best Feature Reporting “Frank’s Story” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

MarCom Awards

* Platinum Award: Video/Film/Medical “Body in Pain” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Gold Award: Design (Print) Annual Report “2011 Report to the Community” WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Gold Award: Annual Report/Nonprofit “2011 Report to the Community” WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award and Bronze Medallion

* Radio Feature Reporting - “Frank’s Donation” David C. Barnett, WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Videographer Awards

* Award of Excellence: TV Production/Videography “Artistic Choice” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Excellence: TV Programs/Information “Surviving Stroke” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Communicator Awards

* Award of Excellence: Film/Video - Environmental “Attack of Alien Invaders” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Excellence: Productions - Production/Use of Music “Around Noon: Marc Broussard Show” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video - Nature/Wildlife “Lake Erie Watersnake” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Program/News - Children “NewsDepth” WVIZ/PBS ideastream

National Headliner Awards

* Second Place: Radio Stations - Documentary Public Affairs “The Sound of Ideas” Sound of Ideas staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Third Place: Broadcast or Cable Television Stations - Public Service “Lifegiving Transplant Stories” Kay Colby, David Molpus and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Third Place: Broadcast Radio Networks and Syndicators - News Series “Changing Gears Manufacturing Series” Changing Gears team: 90.3 WCPN ideastream, WBEZ Chicago and Michigan Radio

Edward R. Murrow Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Regional Awards

* Best Feature Reporting “Frank’s Story” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Best Writing “Frank’s Story” David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Best Use of Sound “Animal Sleep” Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Best Series “Manufacturing” Changing Gears team: 90.3 WCPN ideastream, WBEZ Chicago and Michigan Radio

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences - Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards

* Crafts: Photographer: Non-News “Artistic Choice”, Dave Staruch, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Associated Press Awards

LARGE MARKET RADIO AND TELEVISION

* First Place: Best Broadcast Writing “Frank’s Donation”, David C. Barnett and Frank Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

LARGE MARKET RADIO

* First Place: Outstanding News Operation “90.3 WCPN ideastream”

* First Place: Best Use of Sound “Cleveland’s Jitterbugs Earn Medals and Pride”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting “Frank’s Donation”, David C. Barnett and Frank Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Continuing Coverage “The Natural Gas Economy”, Mhari Saito and Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Anchor “Rick Jackson”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Reporter “Mhari Saito”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Be Well”, Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage “Ohio’s Bitter Battle Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau and Ohio Public Radio, Columbus, Ohio

* Second Place: Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event “Ohio’s Bitter Battle Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau and Ohio Public Radio, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards presented by The Press Club of Cleveland

* First Place: Television Show “Surviving Stroke”, Kay Colby, Mark Rosenberger, David Molpus and Lauren Payden, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* First Place: Radio News Web “www.wcpn.org”, Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: News Writing “Men, Hormones and Aging”, Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: General News “Leadership: Cleveland’s Quiet Mayor”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Human Interest “Frank’s Donation”, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Documentary “Wings” A Radio Drama, Dave DeOreo, Mark Rosenberger, Dee Perry and Al Dahlhausen, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio Show “Around Noon: Huckleberry Finn”, Dave DeOreo and Dee Perry, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Online Feature story “Ohio’s Collective Bargaining Fight”, Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio

* First Place: Analysis “Ohio’s SB 5, Explained”, Molly Bloom, StateImpact Ohio

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage “Ohio’s Bitter Battle Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Investigative “Tracking the Future of Senate Bill 5”, Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: On-going Coverage “Ohio’s Bitter Battle over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Television Public Service “LifeSaving Transplant Stories”, Kay Colby,Mark Rosenberger, David Molpus and Katie Baker, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Television News Web site"www.wviz.org", Joseph Sheppa, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: News Writing “Frank’s Donation”, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Use of Sound “Junior Jitterbugs Earn Medals and Pride”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: On-going Coverage “Senate Bill 5”, Ida Lieszkovszky, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: In-Depth Coverage “The Re-Invention of Jobs”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Radio Show “The Sound of Ideas”, Mike McIntyre, Paul Cox and Katie Baker, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Human Interest “Civil War Baseball Coming to an Uncivil Place”, Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Documentary “On the Party Lines: Ohio’s 2011 Ballot Battle”, Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Public Service “Ohio’s Bitter Battle over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

BROADCAST: RADIO WINNERS (ALL MARKETS)

* First Place: Best Continuing Coverage “Ohio’s Bitter Battle Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV

* First Place: Best Education Issues Reporting: K-12 “State Impact Ohio: Eye on Education”, Ida Lieszkovszky, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Going to War Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles, and Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting “Frank’s Donation”, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Government Reporting “First Shots Fired in Ohio’s Bitter Battle Over Collective Bargaining”, Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV

* First Place: Best Medical/Science Report “Sleep: A Wake Up Call”, Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Minority Issues Coverage “Around Noon, Huckleberry Finn”, Dave DeOreo, Dee Perry, and Lawrence Caswell, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Recession Impact Reporting “The Re-Invention of Jobs”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Sports Profile “Dan Coughlin Profile”, Dan Polletta and Dave DeOreo, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Spot News “Fairport Explosions Force Thousands Out”, Rick Jackson, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage “The Re-Invention of Jobs”, Mhari Saito, Dan Bobkoff, and Brian Bull, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Documentary “On the Party Lines: Ohio’s 2011 Ballot Battle”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV

* Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Leadership: Cleveland’s Quiet Mayor”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Feature Reporting “Animal Sleep”, Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Health Care Feature Reporting “Be Well”, Anne Glausser, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Web Site “wcpn.org”, Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

BROADCAST: INDIVIDUAL/STATION HONORS

RADIO WINNERS (ALL MARKETS)

* Second Place: Best Editor - Mhari Saito, “Cleveland Jitterbugs Earn Medals and Pride,” 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Public Affairs Program “Abortion Changes in Ohio,” Mike McIntyre, Katie Baker, and Paul Cox, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Reporter - Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

ONLINE

* First Place: Best Graphic Design/Navigation “http://www.ideastream.org/”, Joseph Sheppa, ideastream

* First Place: Best Medical/Science Story “Surviving Stroke”http://www.ideastream.org/health/stroke, Kay Colby, Mark Rosenberger, and Lauren Payden, WVIZ /PBS ideastream

ONLINE: BEST OF SHOW

* Second Place: Best General News Site “http://www.wcpn.org/”, Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream