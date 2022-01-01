2011 Awards

A total of 53 awards.

The International Academy of the Visual Arts Communicator Awards

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video - Health and Wellness “Facing Depression”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video - Motivational “Jack’s Story”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Program/News - Children “NewsDepth”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Interactive Multimedia - Education (academic) “Attack of Alien Invaders”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Online Video - Education “Attack of Alien Invaders”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

MarCom Awards

* Gold Award: Design (Print) Annual Report Interior “ideas” 2010, WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream

32nd Annual Telly Awards

* Silver Award: TV Health and Fitness “Fighting Fat”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Videographer Awards

* Award of Distinction: TV Programs/Other “Fighting Fat”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The 2011 Collaboration Prize (created and funded by The Lodestar Foundation in collaboration with members of the Arizona-Indiana-Michigan (AIM) Alliance)

* Certificate of National Recognition Semifinalist: “ideastream” for accomplishment in using collaboration to more effectively allocate nonprofit resources

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards

* Interview/Discussion: Program/Series or Special “Back Stage With” composite: Tim Conway, John Lithgow, Patty Heaton;

Mark Rosenberger, Scott Simon, Mike Vendeland, Katie Baker and Colleen Porter, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Community/Public Service - Single Spot of Campaign “Imagine - STEM careers”, Mark Rosenberger and Jeff Haynes, WVIZ/PBS

ideastream

* Writer: Program “Fighting Fat”, Kay Colby, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

National Headliner Awards

* First Place: Radio News Series - “Toxic Loans” Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: TV Public Services - “Health Specials” Kay Colby, Gretchen Cuda and Katie Baker, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Ohio Associated Press Awards

* First Place: Best Documentary or Series “Fighting Fat”, Health Unit of 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event “Troopergate”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Best Investigative Reporting “How Cleveland’s Most Toxic Loans Ended Up in the Goldman Sachs’ Controversy”,

Mhari Saito and Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Go Invest Wisely”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Use of Sound “World Cup Fever in the Flats”, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage “Upside/Downside: The Underemployed”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Outstanding News Operation “90.3 WCPN ideastream”

Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards of the Press Club of Cleveland

New Media

* First Place: Online Features “Future of Dentistry”, Katie Baker, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Television Web Site Design, “www.ideastream.org”, Joseph Sheppa, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Radio Web Site Design, “www.ideastream.org”, Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Television

* First Place: Television Show “The State of Ohio”, Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Statehouse News Bureau

Radio

* First Place: Spot News “Cuyahoga County Corruption”, Mhari Saito and Bill Rice, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Public Service “Health Information: Fighting Fat”, Kay Colby, Gretchen Cuda, Katie Baker and Bridget DeChagas,

90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Investigative “Invest Wisely”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage “Blue Collar Depression”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage “Inside a Food Desert”, Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Commentary/Analysis “Backers of Tax Repeal get silenced”, Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau

* First Place: Human Interest “Scented Temptations”, Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: News Writing “Business Message for Obama”, David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Human Interest “Speech Pathologists Who Stutter”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: News Writing “Scented Temptations”, Gretchen Cuda and David Molpus, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: General News “Top Statehouse Stories 2010”, Karen Kasler, Bill Cohen and Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau

* Second Place: On-Going Coverage “Battling for Attention for a Multi Billion Dollar Deficit”, Karen Kasler, Bill Cohen and Jo Ingles,

Statehouse News Bureau

* Second Place: Use of Sound “World Cup Fever in the Flats”, David C. Barnett and David Molpus, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Radio Show “Sound of Ideas”, SOI Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Radio All Markets

First Place: Best Education Issues Reporting: K-12 “Charter School Lawsuit,” Bill Rice, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

First Place: Best Feature Reporting “Bedbugs: A Costly Headache,” Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

First Place: Best Investigative Reporting “Toxic Loans,” Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

First Place: Best Recession Impact Reporting “Casualties of the Recession,” Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting “Scented Temptations: Artificial Scents Help Stimulate Consumers,” Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best General Assignment Reporting “Gasification: Environmental Dream or Reality?” Bill Rice, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best Government Reporting “Hot Hearing on “Troopergate”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

Second Place: Best Spot News “Cuyahoga County Corruption,” Bill Rice, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best Web Site “www.ideastream.org”, Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Radio Individual/Station Honors

First Place: Best Newscast - WCPN Radio, Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

First Place: Best Public Affairs Program “The Sound of Ideas”, Sound of Ideas Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best Anchor - Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Second Place: Best News Operation - WCPN Radio, ideastream Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Online

Second Place: Best Graphic Design/Navigation “www.ideastream.org” Joseph Sheppa, ideastream