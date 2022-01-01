2010 Awards

A total of 60 awards.

The International Academy of the Visual Arts Communicator Awards

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video - Biography “Stokes: An American Dream”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Film/Video - Children’s Audience “NewsDepth”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Website - Social Responsibility “Economy Coverage”, economy.ideastream.org

* Award of Distinction: On Air Talent/Talk Show Host “Around Noon: Race”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Production/Use of Music “Around Noon: Cartie Rodriguez”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Videographer Awards

* Award of Excellence: Medical/Patient Education - “Confronting Colon Cancer”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Excellence: Documentary - “Stokes: An American Dream”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) Awards

* First Place: Division A – Call-In Program: “The Sound of Ideas: Listening to Imperial Avenue”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

2010 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

* Best Continuing Coverage: News Staff of 90.3 WCPN ideastream for “Help Wanted” series

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards

* Arts/Entertainment Program: Dee Perry, Managing Host/Producer, Dave DeOreo and Dennis Knowles, Producers “Applause”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Historic/Cultural – Program or Special: Mark Rosenberger, Executive Producer, David C. Barnett and Dennis Knowles, Producers “Stokes: An American Dream”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Crafts: Writer – Program: David C. Barnett and Mark Rosenberger, Writers “Stokes: An American Dream”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Health/Science – Single Story: Kay Colby, Producer “Confronting Colon Cancer: Tracking the Tumor”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Health/Science – Program or Special: Kay Colby and Gretchen Cuda, Producers “Diabetes: The Constant Shadow”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

The Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors Capitolbeat Awards

* First Place: Columns/Commentary/News Analysis - Karen Kasler and Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau - Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Single Report - Bill Cohen “Budget Breakthrough”, Statehouse News Bureau - Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: In-Depth Reporting - Bill Cohen “Crackdown Doesn’t Change Payday Stores’ Bottom Line”, Statehouse News Bureau - Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Associated Press Awards

* First Place: Best Anchor: Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Continuing Coverage: “Toxic Assets”, Mhari Saito and David Molpus, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Documentary or Series: “Bottom Line: Green”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau - Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting: “Bottom Line: Green”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau - Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event: “Election 2009”, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Best Documentary or Series: “Stokes: An American Dream”, David C. Barnett and Dennis James Knowles, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Best Feature Reporting: “Tikes Cozy Coupe”, Dan Bobkoff and David Molpus, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage: “Help Wanted”, Dan Bobkoff and David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Enterprise Reporting: “Chronic Killers”, News Staff of 90.3 WCPN ideasteam

* Second Place: Outstanding News Operation: 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Best Web Site: Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Excellence In Journalism Awards of the Press Club of Cleveland

* First Place: Radio - On-Going Coverage - Staff of WCPN “Help Wanted” series

* First Place: Radio - Investigative - Mhari Saito and David Molpus “Facing the Foreclosure Crisis”

* First Place: Radio - News Writing - Dan Bobkoff and David Molpus “Race and County Reform”

* First Place: Radio - Radio Show - Staff of WCPN “Sound of Ideas”

* First Place: Radio - Web Site Design - Joseph Sheppa “wcpn.org”

* First Place: Radio - In-Depth Coverage - Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio “Bottom Line Green”

* First Place: Television - Television Show - Karen Kasler, Rob Corby, Ohio Public Television “The State of Ohio”

* Second Place: Radio - Human Interest - Dan Bobkoff “Tikes Cozy Coupe”

* Second Place: Radio - On-Going Coverage - Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio “Billion Dollar Budget Battle”

* Second Place: Radio - Public Service - Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio “Election 2009”

* Second Place: Radio - Investigative - Jo Ingles, Ohio Public Radio “Facing the Reality of Mental Health Cuts”

* Second Place: Radio - Use of Sound - Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio “Bottom Line Green”

* Second Place: Television - Public Service - Karen Kasler and Rob Corby, Ohio Public Television “Issue 3 Debate”

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

* First Place: Television - Best Health Care Feature Reporting: “Confronting Colon Cancer”, Kay Colby, Gretchen Cuda and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Enterprise Reporting: “Facing the Foreclosure Crisis”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Government Reporting: “The Politics of County Reform”, Dan Bobkoff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Health Care Feature Reporting: “Health Check-up”, Gretchen Cuda and Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Investigative Reporting: “Facing the Foreclosure Crisis”, Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Medical/Health Reporting: “Chronic Killers”, health staff of 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Radio - Best Public Affairs Program: “Sound of Ideas”, Dan Moulthrop, Paul Cox and Bridget DeChagas, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* First Place: Best Environment Reporting: “Bottom Line: Green”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

* First Place: Best Feature Reporting: “Blue Christmas”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Television - Best Documentary: “Stokes: An American Dream”, David C. Barnett, Dennis Knowles and Mark Rosenberger, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Second Place: Radio - Best Anchor: Eric Wellman, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Radio - Best News Operation: 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Radio - Best Enterprise Reporting: “Facing the Reality of Mental Health Cuts”, Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Radio - Best Web Site: Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

* Second Place: Radio - Best Consumer Reporting: “Bottom Line: Green”, Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

* Second Place: Radio - Best General Assignment Reporting: “Election 2009”, Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau/Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Psychological Association

* The OPA Media Award presented to Kay Colby and Gretchen Cuda in recognition of the outstanding program “Facing Depression”, WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Rainey Institute

* The Theodore J. Horvath Award presented to Dee Perry of WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream for extraordinary support of the arts in Northeast Ohio

Greater Cleveland Community Shares

* The Award in Social Justice Reporting presented to Mhari Saito for the series “Facing the Mortgage Crisis”, 90.3 WCPN ideastream