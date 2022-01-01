2009 Awards

Ava Awards

* Gold Award: Video/Film/Documentary: “Stokes: An American Dream”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Hermes Creative Awards

* Gold Award: Publications/Annual Report: ideastream Report to the Community “Strengthening Our Communities”

The International Academy of the Visual Arts Communicator Awards

* Award of Excellence: Environmental Documentary: “The Return of the Cuyahoga”, Florentine Films/Hott Productions Inc., America’s River Communities, Inc., and WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Excellence: Film/Video-Recruitment: “FIRST Buckeye Robotics”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

* Award of Distinction: Programs/News-Children: “NewsDepth”, WVIZ/PBS ideastream

MarCom Awards

* Gold Award: Design/Annual Report Interior: ideastream Report to the Community “Strengthening Our Communities”

New York Festivals International Film & Video Awards

* Bronze World Medal: Documentary: “The Return of the Cuyahoga”, Florentine Films/Hott Productions Inc., America’s River Communities, Inc., and WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Construction Communications

* The Building of America - Community Service Award: PlayhouseSquare Foundation & ideastream for the New Construction & Renovation of the Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting

* My Source Community Impact Award for Education: Ohio Educational Television Stations for Governor Strickland’s regional Conversation on Education

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards

* Crafts: Audio - Nancy Tatulinski & Al Dahlhausen, Audio Engineers “Applause” Magpies rock & roll band

The Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors

* Second Place: Beat Reporting: Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau

* Second Place: Best Commentary and Analysis, Bill Cohen and Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau

* Second Place: Best In-Depth Reporting, Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau “Payday Loans”

RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Awards

* Best Continuing Coverage: News Staff of 90.3 WCPN ideastream for coverage of the economy: “Stories From the Line”, “Towns on the Edge”, “Foreclosure Scams”, & “Bailout Anger”

Diabetes Association of Greater Cleveland

* 2009 Media Award to ideastream for its role in promoting community awareness of the epidemic of diabetes in Northeast Ohio

Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

* First Place: Best Use of Sound: Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau “Food Pantry Thanksgiving.”

* First Place: Best Documentary or Series: Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau “Should Ohio Bet on a Casino?”

* First Place: Best Feature: David C. Barnett and Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Prostate Chronicles”

* First Place: Best Enterprise Reporting: Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Cord Blood: A Wasted Resource Becomes Life Giving Therapy”

* Second Place: Best Broadcast Writing: David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Towns on the Edge, Part One”

* Second Place: Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event: Ohio Public Radio’s Statehouse News Bureau “Election ‘08: Ohio Picks a President”

* Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage: Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Foreclosure Crisis”

* Second Place: Best Reporter: Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

Radio

* First Place: Radio Show - Dan Moulthrop, Regina Brett, Paul Cox, Bridget DeChagas, Jeff Carlton, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “The Sound of ideas”

* First Place: Public Service - Staff of 90.3 WCPN ideastream “21st Century Schools”

* First Place: Investigative - Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “The Foreclosure Crisis”

* First Place: Human Interest - Andy Netzel, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Bocce Ball: It’s Not Just For Italians Anymore”

* First Place: News Writing - Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Chronic Fatigue”

* First Place: On-Going Coverage - Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau “A Story of Demise, Disgrace and Dilemmas”

* First Place: Documentary - Bill Cohen, Statehouse New Bureau “Should Ohio Bet on a Gambling Casino?”

* First Place: In-Depth Coverage - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau “Should Ohio Bet on a Gambling Casino?”

* Second Place: Human Interest - Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Living in Superman’s Home”

* Second Place: News Writing - David C. Barnett, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Towns on the Edge, Part 1”

* Second Place: Public Service - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau “Payday Loans: Borrowers’ Salvation or a Ripoff?”

Television

* First Place: Television Show - Karen Kasler & Ron Corby, Statehouse News Bureau “The State of Ohio”

New Media

* Second Place: Radio-Web Site Design - Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

Television Major Markets

*First Place: Documentary “The Return of the Cuyahoga”, Florentine Films/Hott Productions Inc., America’s River Communities, Inc., and WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Radio Major Markets

*First Place: Best Continuing Coverage - Jo Ingles, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “Story of Demise, Disgrace and Dilemmas”

*First Place: Best Documentary - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “Should Ohio Bet on a Casino?”

*First Place: Best Enterprise Reporting - Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “The Foreclosure Crisis”

*First Place: Best Governmental Reporting - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “Energy Bill Charges Forward”

*First Place: Best Medical/Health Reporting - David C Barnett and Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Prostate Chronicles”

*Second Place: Best Continuing Coverage - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “Pay Day Loans, Borrowers Salvation or a Ripoff?”

*Second Place: Best Health Care Feature Reporting - Gretchen Cuda, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “Chronic Fatigue”

*Second Place: Best Investigative Reporting - Mhari Saito, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “The Foreclosure Crisis”

*Second Place: Best Web Site - Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream, http://www.wcpn.org

Radio Major Markets - Individual/Station Honors

*First Place: Best Public Affairs Program - Karen Kasler and Ron Corby, Statehouse New Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “The State of Ohio”

*First Place: Best Reporter - Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio and TV “Body of Work”

*Second Place: Best Public Affairs Program - Staff, 90.3 WCPN ideastream “The Sound of Ideas”

Online

*First Place: Best Graphic Design/Navigation - Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream,http://www.wcpn.org

Online - Best of Show

*Second Place: Best General News Site - Joseph Sheppa, 90.3 WCPN ideastream,http://www.wcpn.org

