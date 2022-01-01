The MarCom Awards

* Gold Award: Brochure/Business to Business: Designed to Perform

Scene Magazine - Best of Cleveland 2007 People and Places

* Best Local News Refresher: The Sound of Ideas - Dan Moulthrop

* Best Talk Radio Host: Around Noon - Dee Perry

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists

* Best Newscast (large market) - Best of Show: WCPN

* Best Public Affairs Program (large market) - Best of Show: The Sound of Ideas – Dan Moulthrop, Paul Cox, Marie Andrusewicz; Around Noon – Dee Perry and Dave DeOreo

* Best Coverage of the Environment (large market) - 1st Place (tie): Harnessing Lake Erie’s Wind Power – Lisa Ann Pinkerton

* Best Social Justice Reporting (large market) - 1st Place (tie): A Mixed Reception for Northeast Ohio Immigrants – Mark Urycki and David Barnett

* Best Consumer Reporting - 2nd Place: Preying on the Poor – Mhari Saito

* Best Deadline Reporting (large market) - 2nd Place: Local Live Election Night Coverage – Staff WCPN

* Best Website - 2nd Place: Joseph Sheppa and Staff

* Best Coverage of Children’s Issues (large market) - 2nd Place (tie): Protecting Newborns from Hearing Loss – Annie Wu

Northern Ohio Live

* 2007 Awards of Achievement - Media: David Kanzeg, World Have Your Say Live from the Idea Center® at PlayhouseSquare

The International Downtown Association

* 2007 Downtown Achievement Award Program, Merit Award in Sustainable Development: Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare (WVIZ/PBS & 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Playhouse Square Foundation, Westlake Reed Leskosky, URS Corp, and Turner Construction)

Regional Emmy Awards

* Entertainment Programs - Regularly Scheduled: Applause - Dee Perry, Dennis Knowles, Dave DeOreo

Associated Press of Ohio

* First Place - Best Writing: David C. Barnett, Sin Taxes

* First Place - Best Feature Reporting: David C. Barnett, An Emigrant’s Tale

* First Place - Extraordinary Coverage of a Scheduled Event: Ohio Public Radio and Public Television Statehouse News Bureau, Election 2006

Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

* Human Interest - First: David C. Barnett, An Emigrant’s Tale

* Human Interest - Second: Dee Perry & Dave DeOreo, Around Noon “Franz Welser-Most live in Studio One”

* News Writing - First: David C. Barnett, An Emigrant’s Tale

* Radio - Web Page Design - First: Joseph Sheppa

* General News - Honorable Mention: News Team, WCPN ideastream, Local Live Election Night Coverage

* On-Going Coverage - Honorable Mention: David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream, The Education Agenda

* Public Service - Honorable Mention: David C. Barnett, WCPN ideastream, Sin Taxes

* Best Radio Newscast in Ohio - Place: Eric Wellman, Post-Election Wrap-Up

* Public Service - First: Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles, Karen Kasler, Election 2006

* In-Depth Coverage - Second: Bill Cohen, God, Politics and the IRS

* General News - Second: Bill Cohen, Who is this Black Conservative…

* On-Going Coverage - Second: Bill Cohen, God is a Conservative

Public Television Programmers Association and TRAC Media Services

* Golden Grid Award: Dave Kanzeg, Director of Programming for WVIZ/PBS ideastream

Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board

* Helping Hand Award (Media Category): ideastream

The 28th Annual Telly Awards

* Film/Video Silver Award: “Outspoken,” Terry Peterson, Milan Jovanovic, Toivo Motter, Frank Wilson

* Multimedia Bronze Award: “Designed to Perform,” ideastream

* Public Relations Bronze Award: “Designed to Perform,” ideastream

* Use of Graphics Bronze Award: “Designed to Perform,” ideastream

* Art Direction Bronze Award: “Designed to Perform,” ideastream

Cleveland State University College of Education and Human Services

* 2007 Partnership Award - Citation of Merit and Distinction: The S.M.A.R.T. Consortium

eTech Ohio Public Broadcasting Awards

* Development Award, Division B - Off-Air Development: The Campaign for Idea Center, WCPN. Jerrold F. Wareham, President & CEO, WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream; Theodora Wolf, Senior Director, Institutional Relations, ideastream; William Hilyard, Director of Capital and Planned Giving, Playhouse Square Foundation

* News & Public Affairs Award, Division B - Public Affairs & Special News Broadcasts: An Emigrant’s Tale, WCPN. David C. Barnett, Reporter/Producer

* Arts & Cultural Affairs Award, Division A - Specials: I Hate This, WCPN. David Hansen, Writer/Director; Dave DeOreo, Producer; Al Dahlhausen, Engineer

* Program of the Year Award - Honorable Mention: Around Noon: I Hate This, WCPN. David Hansen, Writer/Director; Dave DeOreo, Producer; Al Dahlhausen, Engineer

* News & Public Affairs Award, Division A - Spot News/Magazine Programs: Election 2006 - Electing a New Governor, Statehouse News Bureau. Karen Kasler, Jo Ingles, & Bill Cohen.

40th Annual WorldFest-Houston International Film & Video Festival

* Gold Remi Award: “Outspoken,” WVIZ/PBS ideastream & PlayhouseSquare