2006 Awards

NEOSA

* 2006 CIO of the Year (Small Nonprofit - tie): Tom Furnas, Sr. Director of Technology

2005 Local Emmys

* Public Affairs Programs (Ideas #135) - Winner: Rick Jackson, Elaine Falk, Karen Schaefer, David C. Barnett, reporter/producers; Phyllis Quail, producer; Mike Vendeland, director; Mark Rosenberger, executive producer

NATAS - Cleveland Region Board of Governors

* Special Humanitarian Award to WVIZ/PBS and all stations in Northeast Ohio for “Tsunami Relief” and “Hurricane Katrina Relief”

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

* The Susan and John Turben Community Lifetime Award: WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream

Omni Intermedia Awards

* Radio News Category - Bronze Award: Karen Schaefer, “NASA Glenn Research Center - Continuing Coverage”

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards

* Best Deadline Reporting - First Place: “Governor Taft in Court,” Jo Ingles, Bill Cohen and Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio.

* Best Coverage of the Environment - First Place (tie): “Edison Dam Hydro Project,” Karen Schaefer

* Best Documentary - First Place: “I Hate This,” Dave DeOreo

* Best Web Site - First Place: http://www.wcpn.org, Joseph Sheppa

* Best Investigative Reporting - Second Place: “Behind the Cutbacks at NASA Glenn Research Center,” Karen Schaefer

* Best Coverage of Children’s Issues - Second Place: “Barbara Byrd-Bennett,” Dee Perry

* Best Coverage of Minority Issues - Second Place: “Karamu House,” Dee Perry

* Best Coverage of Government - Second Place: “Statehouse News Bureau Best of 2005,” Bill Cohen, Jo Ingles and Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio Public Radio.

Press Club of Cleveland Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

* On-Going Coverage: First Place - Karen Schaefer, NASA Glenn Research Center

* In-Depth Coverage: Second Place - David C. Barnett, Other Sacrifices

* Human Interest: First Place - Karen Schaefer, Joan Southgate Retraces Her Journey

* Use of Sound: Second Place - Karen Schaefer, Native Students - College Horizons

eTech Ohio - Ohio Public Broadcasting Awards

* News & Public Affairs Award, Division C - Talk Show - Honorable Mention: 90.3 at 9, WCPN-FM; Renita Jablonski, Host; Paul Cox, Producer; Marie Andrusewicz, Assistant Producer

* Arts & Cultural Affairs Award, Division B - Series Programming - Honorable Mention: Around Noon, WCPN-FM; Dee Perry, Host; Dave DeOreo, Producer; Al Dahlhausen, Engineer

Idea Center® at PlayhouseSquare Awards

Cleveland Arts Prize

* Martha J. Joseph Prize: Kit Jensen, Jerry Wareham & Art Falco - Communicators, Educators, and Presenters

Cleveland Downtown Development Award

* Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare: The award recognizes significant projects that contribute to the vitality and growth of the downtown area.

Cleveland Restoration Society

* 2006 Preservation Award - Commercial Revitalization: Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare

23rd Annual Reconstruction Awards from Building Design & Construction Magazine

* The Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare project: The project won a Gold award and was cited as “a model of sustainability and architectural innovation.”

The U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)

* LEED - CI Silver: Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare

Consulting-Specifying Engineer Publication

* ‘06 ARC Award “Consulting-Specifying Engineer”: Idea Center at PlayhouseSquare