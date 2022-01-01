2005 Awards

Regional Emmy Awards

* Public Affairs Programs - Regularly Scheduled: WVIZ/PBS ideastream, Ideas #135 - Rick Jackson, Producer; Elaine Falk, Producer; David C. Barnett, Reporter; Phyllis Quail, Producer; Michael Vendeland, Director; Mark Rosenberger, Executive Producer; Karen Schaefer, Reporter

Communicator Awards

* Crystal Award of Excellence – Around Noon – Jamey Haddad – Dee Perry host; Dave DeOreo producer, Al Dahlhausen engineer

* Crystal Award of Excellence – NASA Glenn Research – Karen Schaefer

* Award of Distinction - 90.3 @ 9 - Mourning the Pope – Renita Jablonski host; Paul Cox and Marie Andrusewicz producers

EcoCity Cleveland’s GreenCityBlueLake Awards 2005

* Green Building: Idea Center® at PlayhouseSquare, a collaboration of WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN ideastream, Playhouse Square Foundation, Westlake Reed Leskosky, and Turner Construction, for transforming a historic building in Cleveland’s PlayhouseSquare into an inspirational home for creative thinking, information, education, arts, and technology. The project also will help establish a new rating system for green building techniques in commercial interiors under the national program, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Award presented in partnership with the Cleveland Green Building Coalition.

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists

* First Place, Best News Operation, Large Market: 90.3 WCPN News Staff

* First Place, Best Coverage of the Environment: Karen Schaefer, Cleveland Air – Mercury Rising

* First Place, Best Human Interest Reporting: Around Noon, “The Naked Truth: Spencer Tunick in Cleveland” David Hansen, Toni Thayer and Dave DeOreo

* First Place, Best Coverage of Minority Issues: Tasha Cook, What You Leave Behind

* Second Place, Best Social Justice Reporting: Tasha Cook, Unprecedented Changes Ahead for Healthcare

* Second Place, Best Website: Joe Sheppa & WCPN Staff

North East Ohio Health Services

* Celebration Recovery 2004 Outstanding Contribution to Recovery by Media: Renita Jablonski and Dave Pignanelli/WCPN

Press Club of Cleveland Awards

* First Place, General Coverage: David C. Barnett, “Red and Blue in Northeast Ohio”

* First Place, Ongoing Coverage: Janet Babin, “An Election Year in a Battleground State”

* First Place: Around Noon, “The Naked Truth: Spencer Tunick in Cleveland” David Hansen, Toni Thayer and Dave DeOreo

* First Place, Public Service: Statehouse News Bureau, “Election Ohio”

* Second Place, News Writing: Karen Schaefer, “Grief Gardens”

* Second Place, Human Interest: Chris Boros, “Reel Cinema with Troma”

* Second Place, Investigative: Tasha Cook, “What You Leave Behind”

National Headliner Awards

* Second Place, Public Affairs: WCPN, Cleveland, Dave Pignanelli, Paul Cox and Marie Andrusewicz - “90.3 @ 9”