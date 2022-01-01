2003 Awards
Regional Emmy Awards
* Special Programs: WVIZ/PBS, Ohio: 200 Years - Lawrence Hott, Co-Producer; Diane Garey, Co-Producer; Stephen C. George, Content Consultant; Betty Yopko Weibe, Content Consultant; Mark Smukler, Executive Producer
Communicator Awards
* Award of Excellence: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’
* Award of Excellence: Bill Rice, Citizens All
* Award of Distinction: Karen Schaefer, Blue Star Mothers
* Honorable Mention: Karen Schaefer, Human Origins program - 90.3@9
* Honorable Mention: April Baer, Frese Family Album
Ohio Society of Professional Journalists
* First Place Best Documentary: Bill Rice for “Citizen’s All: Portrait of a School District.”
* First Place Best Coverage of Children’s Issues: Renita Jablonski “Facing Abuse in the Cleveland Diocese.”
* First Place Best Social Justice Reporting: Mike West “Public Housing Tenants Struggle for Better Living.”
* First Place Best Public Affairs Television program: Rob Schober and Ron Corby “The State of Ohio”
* First Place Best Coverage of Government: Bill Cohen “Body of Work”
* Second Place Best Social Justice Reporting: Bill Cohen “Did Ohio Execute an Innocent Man?”
* Second Place Best Coverage of the Environment: Karen Schaefer “Davis Besse.”
* Second Place Best Coverage of Minority Issues: Karen Schaefer “The Real Cleveland Indians.”
* Second Place Best Deadline Reporting: Janet Babin “School Vouchers: A Supreme Decision.”
Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)
* Large Market Documentary - Second Place
Bill Rice - Citizens All: Portrait of a School District
National Association of Black Journalists
* Salute to Excellence Awards - Features
Second Place: “Pete Cary, Broadcast Pioneer,” April Baer
International Association of Fire Fighters
* Media Awards - Radio News Story or Editorial
First Place: “Firehouse Remote,” April Baer
Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board
* Helping Hand Award (Media category) for outstanding coverage of mental health and healthcare issues during 2002 - 90.3 WCPN and WVIZ/PBS ideastream, with substantial reporting by April Baer.
Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Association
* Best Continuing Coverage - First Place, Karen Schaefer, Reporter/Producer, Continuing Coverage of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant
* Best Enterprise Reporting - First Place, Bill Rice, Reporter/Producer, Education Gender Gap
* Best Feature Reporting - JA, Karen Schaefer, Reporter/Producer, In Their Path: Joan Southgate Walks the Underground Railroad
EarthDay Coalition of Cleveland
* Best Media Outreach of the Year - 90.3 WCPN
Ohio Educational Telecommunications Network Commission (OET)
* Arts & Cultural Affairs Category for Specials, Honorable Mention: Hank Williams: Still Cookin’
Press Club of Cleveland Awards
* Joseph Sheppa
Second Place NM-1 Web Page Design
http://www.wcpn.org
* April Baer & David C. Barnett
Honorable Mention R-4 Public Service
“Faith, Hurt & Hope - A Catholic Reaction”
* Mike West
Honorable Mention R-3 On-Going Coverage
The Downfall of LTV Steel
* Janet Babin
Second Place T- 5 News Special
School Vouchers: A Supreme Decision
* Chris Boros
First Place R - 10 Use of Sound
“A History of Horror”
* Karen Schaefer
Second Place Best Coverage of the Environment
“Lake Erie Dead Zone”
* Karen Schaefer
First Place News Documentary
“The Nuclear Dilemma at Davis-Besse”
* Karen Schaefer
First Place R -8 Human Interest
“In Their Path: Joan Southgate Walks the Underground Railroad”
* Karen Schaefer
Second Place R-3 On-Going Coverage
“Continuing Coverage of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant”
* Renita Jablonski
First Place R-4 Public Service
And Thou Shalt Honor
* Renita Jablonski
Second Place 90.3 WCPN ideastream
T4-Public Service OR T8-Human Interest (Television)
And Thou Shalt Honor