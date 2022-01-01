2003 Awards

Regional Emmy Awards

* Special Programs: WVIZ/PBS, Ohio: 200 Years - Lawrence Hott, Co-Producer; Diane Garey, Co-Producer; Stephen C. George, Content Consultant; Betty Yopko Weibe, Content Consultant; Mark Smukler, Executive Producer

Communicator Awards

* Award of Excellence: David C. Barnett, Al Dahlhausen, Hank Williams - Still Cookin’

* Award of Excellence: Bill Rice, Citizens All

* Award of Distinction: Karen Schaefer, Blue Star Mothers

* Honorable Mention: Karen Schaefer, Human Origins program - 90.3@9

* Honorable Mention: April Baer, Frese Family Album

Ohio Society of Professional Journalists

* First Place Best Documentary: Bill Rice for “Citizen’s All: Portrait of a School District.”

* First Place Best Coverage of Children’s Issues: Renita Jablonski “Facing Abuse in the Cleveland Diocese.”

* First Place Best Social Justice Reporting: Mike West “Public Housing Tenants Struggle for Better Living.”

* First Place Best Public Affairs Television program: Rob Schober and Ron Corby “The State of Ohio”

* First Place Best Coverage of Government: Bill Cohen “Body of Work”

* Second Place Best Social Justice Reporting: Bill Cohen “Did Ohio Execute an Innocent Man?”

* Second Place Best Coverage of the Environment: Karen Schaefer “Davis Besse.”

* Second Place Best Coverage of Minority Issues: Karen Schaefer “The Real Cleveland Indians.”

* Second Place Best Deadline Reporting: Janet Babin “School Vouchers: A Supreme Decision.”

Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI)

* Large Market Documentary - Second Place

Bill Rice - Citizens All: Portrait of a School District

National Association of Black Journalists

* Salute to Excellence Awards - Features

Second Place: “Pete Cary, Broadcast Pioneer,” April Baer

International Association of Fire Fighters

* Media Awards - Radio News Story or Editorial

First Place: “Firehouse Remote,” April Baer

Cuyahoga County Mental Health Board

* Helping Hand Award (Media category) for outstanding coverage of mental health and healthcare issues during 2002 - 90.3 WCPN and WVIZ/PBS ideastream, with substantial reporting by April Baer.

Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Association

* Best Continuing Coverage - First Place, Karen Schaefer, Reporter/Producer, Continuing Coverage of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant

* Best Enterprise Reporting - First Place, Bill Rice, Reporter/Producer, Education Gender Gap

* Best Feature Reporting - JA, Karen Schaefer, Reporter/Producer, In Their Path: Joan Southgate Walks the Underground Railroad

EarthDay Coalition of Cleveland

* Best Media Outreach of the Year - 90.3 WCPN

Ohio Educational Telecommunications Network Commission (OET)

* Arts & Cultural Affairs Category for Specials, Honorable Mention: Hank Williams: Still Cookin’

Press Club of Cleveland Awards

* Joseph Sheppa

Second Place NM-1 Web Page Design

http://www.wcpn.org

* April Baer & David C. Barnett

Honorable Mention R-4 Public Service

“Faith, Hurt & Hope - A Catholic Reaction”

* Mike West

Honorable Mention R-3 On-Going Coverage

The Downfall of LTV Steel

* Janet Babin

Second Place T- 5 News Special

School Vouchers: A Supreme Decision

* Chris Boros

First Place R - 10 Use of Sound

“A History of Horror”

* Karen Schaefer

Second Place Best Coverage of the Environment

“Lake Erie Dead Zone”

* Karen Schaefer

First Place News Documentary

“The Nuclear Dilemma at Davis-Besse”

* Karen Schaefer

First Place R -8 Human Interest

“In Their Path: Joan Southgate Walks the Underground Railroad”

* Karen Schaefer

Second Place R-3 On-Going Coverage

“Continuing Coverage of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant”

* Renita Jablonski

First Place R-4 Public Service

And Thou Shalt Honor

* Renita Jablonski

Second Place 90.3 WCPN ideastream

T4-Public Service OR T8-Human Interest (Television)

And Thou Shalt Honor