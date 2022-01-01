2001 Awards

Regional Emmy Awards

* Entertainment Programs - Specials: WVIZ, The Cleveland Orchestra: A Concert in Tribute and Remembrance - Bill Cosell, Producer/Director; Mark Rosenberger, Executive Producer; Michael Vendeland, Production Manager; Mark Smukler, Executive Producer

* Magazine Format Programs: WVIZ, Applause #413 “Winter Wonderland” - Julie Henry, Producer/Host; Cynthia Albanese, Producer; Mark Stone, Producer

The Communicator Awards

* Crystal Award of Excellence - Audio Productions: Event “25th Anniversary of Vietnam Ceasefire - In the Shadow of ‘The Wall’ “ Produced by 90.3 WCPN®/Cleveland Play House

* Award of Distinction - Radio Programs: Live Broadcast “Shedding Rust - The Steel Culture of Northeast Ohio” Produced by David C. Barnett

* Honorable Mention - Radio News: Best Use of Sound “LTV Steel Shutdown” Produced by Renita Jablonski

National Headliner Awards

* Third Place - Public Service “Around Noon” (David DeOreo, Dee Perry)

* Third Place - Feature/Public Interest Story “Remembering The Underground Railroad” (Karen Schaefer)

The Silver Microphone Award

* National Winner - Audio Program, Public Service “Memories Of Vietnam- In The Shadows Of The Wall” (David C. Barnett)

* National Finalist, Catergory Runner-Up - Audio Program, Documentary “John Copeland: A Hero Of Harper’s Ferry” (Karen Schaefer)

* National Finalist - Audio Program, Entertainment “Interview With Karan Casey” (Around Noon - Dee Perry, David DeOreo)

* National Finalist - Audio Program, Documentary “Designing The 20th Century: The Life And Work Of Viktor Schreckengost” (David DeOreo)

PRNDI

* First Place - Breaking News “They Called It Camelot” Karen Schaefer

National Assn Of Black Journalists Salute To Excellence Awards

* First Place - Radio News “Remembering The Underground Railroad” Karen Schaefer

March Of Dimes Achievements In Radio (A.I.R.) Awards

* First Place - Best New Talent In The Market (Renita Jablonski)

* First Place - Best Entertainment Interview “Louise Lassar Re-invents Herself” (David C. Barnett)

* First Place - Best Locally Produced Public Affairs Program “Shedding Rust: The Steel Culture Of Northest Ohio” (David C. Barnett)

Ohio Society Of Professional Journalists (SPJ)

* First Place - Best Coverage Of Children’s Issues “Safe Haven” (Bill Rice)

* First Place - Best Coverage Of The Environment (Tie With WTAM), “Is Your House Making You Sick” (Parts One And Two) (Karen Schaefer)

* Second Place - Best Coverage Of Minority Issues “Palestinian Images” (David C. Barnett)

* Second Place - Best Documentary “Designing The 20th Century” (David DeOreo And Dee Perry)

* Second Place - Best Criminal Reporting “Sam Sheppard” (Yolanda Perdomo)

* Second Place - Best Social Justice Reporting “Welfare Time Limits: Will They Hurt The Poor Unfairly?” (Bill Cohen)

Ohio Associated Press

* First Place - News Documentary “Designing The 20th Century: The Life And Work Of Viktor Schreckengost” (Dave DeOreo)

* First Place - Best Enterprise Reporting “Is Your House Making You Sick?” Parts One And Two (Karen Schaefer)

* Honorable Mention - Outstanding News Operation (WCPN News)

Ohio Educational Telecommunications (OET) Network Commission

* First Place - Public Information/Short Promotion “NPR® Live From Cleveland” (Dave Kanzeg, Maureen Paschke, Tara Renk)

* First Place - Development/Off-Air Development “WCPN®’S Political Party” (Maureen Paschke, Priscilla Luce, Linda Striefsky)

* First Place - News And Public Affairs/Spot News/Magazine Programs “Morning News” (WCPN News)

The Press Club Ohio Excellence In Journalism

* First Place - Public Service - “Is Your Home Making You Sick?” (Parts One And Two) (Karen Schaefer)

* First Place- Use Of Sound “Under The Roller Coaster” (Charlie And Jerry Reed-Mundell)

* Second Place - Ongoing Coverage “The Third Trial Of Dr. Sam Sheppard” (Yolanda Perdomo)

* Second Place- Documentary “Designing The 20th Century” (Dee Perry And David DeOreo)

* Second Place- Radio Human Interest “Under The Roller Coaster” (Charlie And Jerry Reed- Mundell)

* Honorable Mention- Best Radio Newscast In Ohio (April Baer)

NAMI

* Outstanding Community Leadership 2001

Sales And Marketing Executives Of Cleveland

* Distinguished Sales And Marketing Award - Maureen Paschke

Northern Ohio Live

* Finalist - Film/TV/Radio Award Of Achievement (Bobby Jackson)