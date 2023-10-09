© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule

Season 27 Episode 90 | 56m 46s

Ghanaian filmmaker, and Kent State University alum Blitz Bazawule, knows first-hand the challenges that lie at the intersection of entrepreneurship, arts & culture, and the startup economy. Now, he is making headlines as director of the musical reimagining of THE COLOR PURPLE, a film produced by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones, which is set to release in theaters on Christmas Day

Aired: 10/08/23
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46
Watch 55:25
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn
The Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game.
Episode: S27 E86 | 55:25
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
Episode: S27 E85 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
State Issue 1
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Episode: S27 E84 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Past, Present, and Future of Women’s Basketball in Cleveland
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E82 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Episode: S27 E81 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding
Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy.
Episode: S27 E80 | 56:24
