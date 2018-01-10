© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Handel's "Israel in Egypt" presented by Apollo's Fire

Published January 10, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

From plagues and pyramids to the crossing of the Red Sea, the gripping story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt comes to life with reverence and triumph through Handel’s sumptuous music, in a new adaptation by  Apollo's Fire Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell. 

Handel’s Israel in Egypt
A Dramatic Oratorio

Apollo's Fire
Jeannette Sorrell, artistic director
Erica Schuller, soprano
Daniel Moody, countertenor
Ross Hauck, tenor
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Apollo’s Singers

