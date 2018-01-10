Handel's "Israel in Egypt" presented by Apollo's Fire

From plagues and pyramids to the crossing of the Red Sea, the gripping story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt comes to life with reverence and triumph through Handel’s sumptuous music, in a new adaptation by Apollo's Fire Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell.

Handel’s Israel in Egypt

A Dramatic Oratorio

Apollo's Fire

Jeannette Sorrell, artistic director

Erica Schuller, soprano

Daniel Moody, countertenor

Ross Hauck, tenor

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Apollo’s Singers