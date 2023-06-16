© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

An American Martyr in Persia: A Conversation with Reza Aslan

Published June 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Reza Aslan talks about his book at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Reza Aslan talks about his book at the City Club of Cleveland.

Reza Aslan is not just a creative writing professor at the University of California, Riverside. He is also an internationally renowned writer, scholar of religions, an Emmy- and Peabody-nominated producer, and the recipient of the prestigious James Joyce Award. In his latest book, An American Martyr in Persia, Reza Aslan traces the extraordinary journey of Howard Baskerville from the halls of Princeton to the middle of a democratic revolution in Persia (modern-day Iran). Join us at the City Club as we hear from Professor Aslan for the inaugural Siddiq Forum on the Islamic World.

This forum is the Siddiq Forum on the Islamic World. This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation Series sponsored by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Cuyahoga County Public Library. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Reza Aslan Author, An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville

Moderator

  • Jeff St. Clair Host / Producer, Ideastream Public Media
The City Club Forum