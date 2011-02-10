© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Art Gives Vacant Storefronts New Life

Published February 10, 2011 at 3:22 PM EST
Comic book characters fill the windows at 811 Prospect Avenue...an otherwise vacant building.
Comic book characters fill the windows at 811 Prospect Avenue...an otherwise vacant building.

Across the country, about 18% of commercial office space is going unused and nationally, more than $48 billion worth of office buildings are in default, bankruptcy or foreclosure. Still, there are signs of new life in some parts of the office building market and some new efforts to beautify the street level view of mostly empty buildings. ideastream's Eric Wellman spoke with Robert Carillio and Joan Smith of Cleveland Storefront Art.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature