News
Art Gives Vacant Storefronts New Life
Across the country, about 18% of commercial office space is going unused and nationally, more than $48 billion worth of office buildings are in default, bankruptcy or foreclosure. Still, there are signs of new life in some parts of the office building market and some new efforts to beautify the street level view of mostly empty buildings. ideastream's Eric Wellman spoke with Robert Carillio and Joan Smith of Cleveland Storefront Art.