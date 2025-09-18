© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fed brings down interest rates for the first time in a year under pressure from Trump administration

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point for the first time this year in a move to bolster the sagging job market. The decision comes as Fed policymakers faced mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

We get the latest on this month’s Fed meeting with Ali Velshi, anchor and economics correspondent at MSNBC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom