Will U.S. destroy $9.7 million of birth control devices?

Will millions of dollars of contraceptives, purchased by the United States Agency for International Development, be incinerated as the U.S. promised? There was a false report that the destruction had happened, but it did not. Humanitarian groups are urging the Trump administration to distribute the birth control devices to countries in need.

