Political leaders at Ohio colleges rattled following assassination of Charlie Kirk

In the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University last Wednesday, Ohio college students who put on political events say they are rattled—and rethinking some logistics.

Kirk, who was 31, founded Turning Point USA, which pushes for conservative politics at high schools and colleges. Federal and state officials allege he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested Thursday and charged Tuesday.

Jonah Hendershot, a Miami University senior majoring in sales management, is chief-of-staff of the Miami College Republicans and chairman of the Butler County Young Republicans.

“Even though it wouldn’t have been my fault, it would have felt like it was my fault,” Hendershot said in an interview Monday. “When I was talking to my friends, they were like, you probably can’t have another political event outside, ever again.”

Kirk’s killing shocked and angered him, he said, like a large swath of Americans.

More than a thousand Ohioans crammed into Coffman Park in Dublin on Sunday for a candlelight vigil honoring Kirk, mirroring others across the country. It was organized by the Ohio College Republican Federation.

Candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Jon Husted and Attorney General Dave Yost were among those at the vigil—which at times felt like a memorial, and at times a rally.



Ramaswamy, a friend of Kirk’s, took the stage after the sunset as candles were being lit.



“Charlie’s death changed me, and just because you have the right to say something, does not always automatically make it right to say, either,” Ramaswamy said.



The night consisted mostly of peaceful remarks, prayer and songs. But briefly, when Ramaswamy took center stage, a protestor in the park shouted at him. “Get him out,” another person in the audience said.

When the Miami College Republicans hosted conservative commentator Ben Shapiro last fall, they were ready for demonstrations against Shapiro, although nothing major materialized. “It wasn’t anything crazy,” Hendershot said.

The event was held at an indoor venue with metal detectors and police present, which he said will be how they continue to hold events.

Jakob Burdick, a senior political science major at the University of Dayton and the Greater Dayton Young Democrats vice president, said the Dayton College Democrats have mostly hosted candidates running for state and local offices in the last year.



“There is a box to check on whether or not we need security at the event,” Burdick said in an interview Monday. “Never once did I ever think I would need security at an event such as that. Now? I don’t know.”



Burdick disagreed with almost everything Kirk had to say, he said, but similarly felt shocked last week. He counts members of the Dayton College Republicans among his friends.

“I don’t really handle conversations like I’m going to change their mind, but I want to know why they think that way,” he said.



After canceling an annual debate last year, Hendershot said the Miami College Republicans are working to mend fences with the Miami College Democrats.

“There’s a guy who I was just talking to the other day on their board about Charlie Kirk’s assassination,” Hendershot said. “They gave a really good statement ... and I just wanted to thank him for doing that.”



Both said they still feel strongly about continuing to give political figures a platform at their schools. Sponsors of the higher education overhaul Senate Bill 1 say the law aims to ensure that. SB 1 overhauls diversity programs and practices at Ohio public universities. It also requires institutions give platforms to "diverse ideological and political views" and also to publish webpages showing invited speakers and the fees they receive.