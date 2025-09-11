WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Three Minuets & Allegro, K. 1-4 Daniel Barenboim, p

Bizet, Georges Symphony in C Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos

Pejacevic, Dora Minuet, Op 18 Vienna Boheme Quartet

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Nine Variations in D on a Minuet by Duport, K. 573 Alfred Brendel, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Igor Kipnis, hc

Foss, Lukas Three American Pieces Nikki Chooi, v; Buffalo Phil Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Foss, Lukas American Landscapes Sharon Isbin, g; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff

Tower, Joan Made in America Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, American Carmina String Quartet

Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 2 Chicago Brass Quintet

Schubert, Franz Ellens Gesang III: Ave Maria, D 839 Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin Ensemble

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, Unfinished Vienna Phil/Carlos Kleiber

Schubert, Franz Song, An den Frühling, D 283 Elly Ameling, s; Graham Johnson, p

Gouvy, Louis-Theodore Four-Hand Piano Sonata in d, Op 36 Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p

Godard, Benjamin Song, Te souviens-tu Tassis Chritoyannis, br; Jeff Cohen, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Hélène Grimaud, p

Chabrier, Emmanuel España Rhapsody Vienna Phil/Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Lecuona, Ernesto Rapsodia negra Orch/Morton Gould

Lecuona, Ernesto 19th-Century Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, p

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Piano Quintet in d, Op 74 Nepomuk Fortepiano Quintet

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, Clarice cara, K. 256 Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager

Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Barry Douglas, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42 Jennifer Koh, v; Odense Sym Orch/Alexander Vedernikov

Gershwin, George Piano Suite, Blue Monday Alicia Zizzo, p

Gershwin, George Fantasy on themes from Porgy and Bess Eroica Trio

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta

Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 New York Phil/Kurt Masur

Prokofiev, Serge Solo Cello Sonata (fragment), Op. 133 Raphael Wallfisch, vc

Prokofiev, Serge Solo Violin Sonata in D, Op. 115 Gil Shaham, v

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, Italian New Philharmonia/Wolfgang Sawallisch

Fantini, Girolamo Prima Imperiale John Wallace, tr, Wallace Collection

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Hans Gál: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1948)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' (1954)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo (1910)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)

Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)

Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Charles Williams & Louis Levy: The Lady Vanishes: Prelude (1938)

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Traditional: Cindy

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)