WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2025

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:22 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Three Minuets & Allegro, K. 1-4  Daniel Barenboim, p        
Bizet, Georges  Symphony in C  Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos             
Pejacevic, Dora Minuet, Op 18    Vienna Boheme Quartet
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Nine Variations in D on a Minuet by Duport, K. 573               Alfred Brendel, p               
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Anna Magdalena Notebook          Igor Kipnis, hc          
Foss, Lukas        Three American Pieces  Nikki Chooi, v; Buffalo Phil Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Foss, Lukas        American Landscapes    Sharon Isbin, g; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff             
Tower, Joan       Made in America              Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin             
Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, American        Carmina String Quartet
Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 2           Chicago Brass Quintet  
Schubert, Franz Ellens Gesang III: Ave Maria, D 839         Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin Ensemble         
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, Unfinished   Vienna Phil/Carlos Kleiber
Schubert, Franz Song, An den Frühling, D 283     Elly Ameling, s; Graham Johnson, p            
Gouvy, Louis-Theodore Four-Hand Piano Sonata in d, Op 36        Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p 
Godard, Benjamin            Song, Te souviens-tu     Tassis Chritoyannis, br; Jeff Cohen, p           

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Brahms, Johannes          Piano Pieces, Op 119     Hélène Grimaud, p        
Chabrier, Emmanuel       España Rhapsody           Vienna Phil/Sir John Eliot Gardiner            
Lecuona, Ernesto            Rapsodia negra Orch/Morton Gould        
Lecuona, Ernesto            19th-Century Cuban Dances       Thomas Tirino, p         
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk          Piano Quintet in d, Op 74             Nepomuk Fortepiano Quintet          
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Concert Aria, Clarice cara, K. 256             Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager        
Tchaikovsky, Peter          The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37          Barry Douglas, p             
Tchaikovsky, Peter          Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42   Jennifer Koh, v; Odense Sym Orch/Alexander Vedernikov        
Gershwin, George           Piano Suite, Blue Monday            Alicia Zizzo, p    
Gershwin, George           Fantasy on themes from Porgy and Bess              Eroica Trio          
Gershwin, George           Porgy and Bess New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta             
Prokofiev, Serge              Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64             New York Phil/Kurt Masur              
Prokofiev, Serge              Solo Cello Sonata (fragment), Op. 133    Raphael Wallfisch, vc        
Prokofiev, Serge              Solo Violin Sonata in D, Op. 115 Gil Shaham, v   
Mendelssohn, Felix         Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, Italian        New Philharmonia/Wolfgang Sawallisch     
Fantini, Girolamo             Prima Imperiale John Wallace, tr, Wallace Collection            

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 (1911)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Hans Gál: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1948)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)
Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' (1954)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo (1910)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)
John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)
Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Charles Williams & Louis Levy: The Lady Vanishes: Prelude (1938)
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Traditional: Cindy
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)
Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR
George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)