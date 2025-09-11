WCLV Program Guide 09-12-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Three Minuets & Allegro, K. 1-4 Daniel Barenboim, p
Bizet, Georges Symphony in C Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesús López-Cobos
Pejacevic, Dora Minuet, Op 18 Vienna Boheme Quartet
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Nine Variations in D on a Minuet by Duport, K. 573 Alfred Brendel, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Igor Kipnis, hc
Foss, Lukas Three American Pieces Nikki Chooi, v; Buffalo Phil Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Foss, Lukas American Landscapes Sharon Isbin, g; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff
Tower, Joan Made in America Nashville Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, American Carmina String Quartet
Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 2 Chicago Brass Quintet
Schubert, Franz Ellens Gesang III: Ave Maria, D 839 Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin Ensemble
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, Unfinished Vienna Phil/Carlos Kleiber
Schubert, Franz Song, An den Frühling, D 283 Elly Ameling, s; Graham Johnson, p
Gouvy, Louis-Theodore Four-Hand Piano Sonata in d, Op 36 Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p
Godard, Benjamin Song, Te souviens-tu Tassis Chritoyannis, br; Jeff Cohen, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Hélène Grimaud, p
Chabrier, Emmanuel España Rhapsody Vienna Phil/Sir John Eliot Gardiner
Lecuona, Ernesto Rapsodia negra Orch/Morton Gould
Lecuona, Ernesto 19th-Century Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, p
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Piano Quintet in d, Op 74 Nepomuk Fortepiano Quintet
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, Clarice cara, K. 256 Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager
Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Barry Douglas, p
Tchaikovsky, Peter Souvenir d'un lieu cher, Op. 42 Jennifer Koh, v; Odense Sym Orch/Alexander Vedernikov
Gershwin, George Piano Suite, Blue Monday Alicia Zizzo, p
Gershwin, George Fantasy on themes from Porgy and Bess Eroica Trio
Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta
Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 New York Phil/Kurt Masur
Prokofiev, Serge Solo Cello Sonata (fragment), Op. 133 Raphael Wallfisch, vc
Prokofiev, Serge Solo Violin Sonata in D, Op. 115 Gil Shaham, v
Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, Italian New Philharmonia/Wolfgang Sawallisch
Fantini, Girolamo Prima Imperiale John Wallace, tr, Wallace Collection
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat (1749)
André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)
Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 (1911)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 4 after Corelli in F (1726)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Hans Gál: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1948)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
David Diamond: Concert Piece for Orchestra (1939)
Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire from Act 3 (1691)
Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' (1954)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz (1938)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Jules Mouquet: Suite for Winds: Scherzo (1910)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Gustav Mahler: Veni creator Spiritus from Symphony No. 8 (1910)
Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767)
John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)
Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overture 'Tam O'Shanter' (1955)
Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat (1883)
Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Charles Williams & Louis Levy: The Lady Vanishes: Prelude (1938)
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
Horatio Parker: Scherzo for Strings (1883)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Traditional: Cindy
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 18 in F (1772)
Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
TBA
23:00 QUIET HOUR
George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)