How untold stories of the Civil War help make sense of today's political division
A historian shatters myths from the last, desperate months of the Civil War to help us better understand the deep division in our country now.
Here & Now‘s Sarah McCammon speaks with Scott Ellsworth. His latest book is “Midnight on the Potomac: The Last Year of the Civil War, the Lincoln Assassination and the rebirth of America.”
Book excerpt: ‘Midnight on the Potomac’
By Scott Ellsworth
