© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House pushes back on Epstein 'birthday book' revelations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post reporter Kadia Goba about the fallout from the latest revelations about the one-time friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the former became a politician and the latter became a convicted sex offender.

Congressional Democrats have released a lewd drawing sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday, which Trump denies drawing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR NewsHere and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom