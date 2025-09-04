© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSA Airlines announces layoffs as Dayton headquarters move to North Carolina

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
An aerial image of the Dayton International Airport.
redlegsfan21
/
Wikimedia Commons
PSA Airlines announces layoffs as it moves its headquarters from the Dayton airport to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Layoffs are coming for an airline as it relocates its Dayton headquarters.

PSA Airlines announced in January that it will move its corporate operations to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company says all employees have been offered jobs at its new location, according to a recent letter sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

But anyone who refuses to move will lose their job. The company says it expects about 157 workers to be affected as a result of the move.

The first wave of layoffs for those who don’t transfer to North Carolina will begin Oct. 29. Additional transfers or layoffs will occur on Dec. 29, and throughout next year and 2027.

PSA has said it will continue to operate its maintenance, repairs and overhaul facility in Dayton.

PSA is a subsidiary of American Airlines, and its staff often work American-branded flights.
Mike Frazier
Expertise: WYSO Morning Edition host
See stories by Mike Frazier