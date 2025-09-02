Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center says cyber attack didn't cause network outage

Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center says the 48-hour network outage this weekend wasn't caused by a cybersecurity incident.

The university said a routine upgrade to its systems caused the outage. The late Friday outage temporarily closed an urgent care center and two emergency rooms, diverting ambulances to other hospitals.

Wexner Medical Center spokeswoman Marti Leitch said in a statement the outage wasn't related to a cybersecurity concern. Leitch said the hospital system is examining the incident and any lessons learned to strengthen its systems and preparedness for the future.

Leitch said the outage lasted 48 hours, but departments were able to come back online sooner.

The university's two emergency departments had to divert incoming ambulances for 36 hours, but went back to normal early Sunday morning. The urgent care at OSU's East Hospital and other outpatient affected facilities reopened as normal on Saturday.

Leitch said the hospital continued to care for patients using down time procedures that are designed to maintain operations.