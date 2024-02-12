Measles outbreak hits Europe after vaccination rate drops

There’s a spike in measles cases in parts of Europe and Britain due to a drop in the vaccination rate. Even a slight dip in the vaccination rate can lead to an outbreak.

The trend began in 2023, when there was a 45-fold increase in reported measles cases in Europe, compared to the year before, according to the World Health Organization.

Host Scott Tong talks to Dr. Andrew Pollard, a pediatrician, professor of infection and immunity at Oxford, and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, about why this outbreak is alarming and the risks of it spreading to the United States.

