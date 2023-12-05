How nice is the Midwest for LGBTQ+ families?

What does it mean to have Midwestern values?

A quick internet search brings you a few answers, most of which fall under this umbrella: hard-working, friendly, and family-oriented.

The new documentary “We Live Here: The Midwest” asks whether “Midwestern nice” does or doesn’t extend to the LGBTQ families who live there.

The Midwest is made up of 12 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From Nebraska to Ohio, and Missouri to Minnesota, those 12 states are also known as “America’s Heartland.” How do LGBTQ families living there experience its beat?

As how we define family evolves and changes, how does “Midwestern nice” keep up? What myths or stereotypes are there about communities across the U.S.?

We speak to the creators of “We Live Here: The Midwest” and get an update on state LGBTQ legislation.

